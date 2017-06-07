South Side educator one of nine vying for Tennessee Teacher of the Year

Miles has 17 years of experience in Johnson City Schools. She began her career as a multi-age teacher at Woodland Elementary.

“What a privilege it is to represent such a fine school system as Johnson City Schools and the First Tennessee Core region,” Miles said. “It has always been a pleasure to serve children and work with top-notch educators every day. I don't know of any other profession that, on any given day, impacts the lives of children as educators are able to do.”

District Superintendent Dr. Richard Bales said the award is very deserving.

“It’s hard to name anything quite so important to a student’s success as the influence of a truly excellent teacher,” he said. “Our district wishes Nancy the best as she competes for the state’s top educator award.”

To qualify, candidates must have been teaching full-time for at least three years, have a track record of exceptional gains in student learning, and be effective school and community leaders. The Tennessee Teacher of the Year will be selected and announced during an honorary banquet this fall.