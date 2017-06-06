Washington County Planning Commission approves site plan for new Boones Creek school

On Tuesday, while sitting in the front row, Street witnessed his project clear yet another hurdle as his site plan was unanimously passed by the Washington County Regional Planning Commission.

“It’s been a lengthy process. Of course, selecting a site was a real challenge and took a little over a year to get that settled,” Street said.

“I’ve been working on this off-and-on for almost three years, so it is exciting to see it get this far. Hopefully, we can get it finished, get the costs where they need to be and get it to the commission.”

County staff had initially recommended a few minor engineering revisions to the site plan, county planner Angie Charles said.

“We have received those revisions. Our engineer has reviewed everything so we’re recommending the approval of the site plans,” Charles said before the vote.

The 142,000 square-foot K-8 grade elementary will be built on the Williams property at the intersection of Boones Creek Road and Highland Church Road. The school is projected to hold approximately 1,100 students.

In August, the Washington County Board of Education voted 5-4 to move forward with purchasing the roughly $1.9 million Williams property as the new school’s location.

The school’s site plan passed by the planning commission depicts stormwater detention, parking areas on the east and north ends of the property, and two entrances and exits onto Highland Church Road.

When asked by a commissioner about widening Highland Church Road, Street said that effort would be led by the Washington County Highway Department.

“The county is actually doing the road project, but we’ll have to coordinate with them some of the grading and drainage,” Street said.

“They’re going to widen that bridge and the county is planning on a 24-foot addition to the width of that road from basically where it widens at the bridge all the way up past our site.”

Street said the whole project is already out for bid to potential contractors, with prices being revealed either June 15 or June 16.

“We had got an estimate on the project at 40 percent completion and made some (cost) adjustments then, and those are incorporated into these plans. We’ve got to see now what the ‘hard numbers’ are.” Street said.

“We’ll have a few days to look those (bids) over and determine if any adjustments need to be made. Then hopefully we’ll have a package ready to take to the school board on June 20.”

The County Commission placed a $25 million cap on the estimated $30 million project, forcing the school board to look at various cost-cutting measures and postponing the construction of the athletic facilities.

If the Board of Education gives its approval, the county’s Budget Committee will take up the matter on June 21, Street said, with the possibility of the project being heard by the full commission on June 26.

County officials hope to break ground sometime in July, and the new school is projected to open in 2019.

