After 45 years in Johnson City schools, David Chupa says farewell

“He is one of the nicest people you ever want to work with,” Dr. Debra Bentley, Johnson City Schools director of instruction and communications, said Tuesday on Chupa’s last day of work. “I’ve worked with Mr. Chupa for 25 years, and he’s a wonderful advocate for students and teachers.

“He brings a positive attitude about everything but especially about students. He’s going to be gravely missed by our school district.”

After graduating from Milligan College in 1972, Chupa immediately picked up a teaching position at Keystone Elementary School in the same year.

“I’ve had a lot of wonderful experiences in the classroom,” he said.

Since then, he’s moved up in the hierarchy of the school. In 1975, he moved to central office, where he became an attendance teacher/supervisor. That essentially included working with teachers and helping organize student services, which he soon became supervisor of in later years.

Student services required Chupa to work with both students and teachers in allotting the proper time and funds to help with regular academic school programs, but he also started up other programs to help impoverished children in the schools. These programs soon extended to the local community as a whole when they began their homeless program and collection of shoes and other clothing articles for children and adults alike.

After spending about 20 years in central office, Chupa went back to school later in his career and received his Master’s degree from ETSU in 1995. He soon became an associate principal at Science Hill High School in 1998.

In 2001, he was promoted as the school’s head principal and remained in that position until 2007. During that time, he said, “I’ve had a lot of great students.” He mentioned how many of the students became Roan Scholars and some graduates ended up attending the nation’s more prestigious colleges. He said he couldn’t be more proud of the success stories he had in his time at Science Hill.

As his current position as the supervisor of instruction and facilities, Chupa mainly works with teachers. He does classroom sit-ins and evaluates teachers on their teaching style and the development of curriculum. He said this portion of his job is his favorite part because of the interaction he’s able to have with the teachers and students.

Chupa described his time within the system as a good one and said his “wonderful staff” he worked with through the years helped make all of it possible. He said the school system will remain just as beneficial with the naming of the new principal at Science Hill, though he can’t reveal whom just yet.

Dr. Robbie Anderson, another curriculum administrator for Johnson City Schools, has been a close associate who worked with for more than 40 years in the school system.

“Mr. Chupa is a person of great personal and professional integrity,” Anderson said. “Dedicated to public service, he believes educators has a tremendous impact on the lives of students. He came to work every day determined to provide teachers and principals the resources they needed to be effective. His depth of knowledge regarding the Johnson City schools will be hard to replace.”

Now at his retirement, Chupa looks forward to spending time with his family. He has his wife, Sharon, his son and two grandchildren he would like to spend more time with.

“I want to do the things I haven’t been able to do with my family,” Chupa said.

He also expressed his interest in going back to teaching. He loves first grade the most, since that’s the most integral time to learn how to read.

“I’ve got a little rising first-grader, and she’s learning how to read,” Chupa said. “It’s exciting to watch that.”