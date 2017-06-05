Four leave Johnson City School board meeting as retirees

Financial Director Pam Cox presented the board with a balanced budget before signing off her last meeting of giving financial reports and updates. Cox took a few minutes before her reports to remember her past 18 years and 300-plus board meetings during her tenure.

“It’s been a great 18 years, and I’m truly going to miss it,” she said. “It’s been a journey, but it’s been very awesome and I feel very blessed.”

Executive Secretary to the Superintendent Eveyln Duggar and Supervisor of Instruction and Facilities Dave Chupa also attended their last meeting as employees of the school system, leading to a lot of personnel change in the near future for the system.

“These are people who have been dedicated to public education for years and have done great work and have made our school system the great system that it is and they will be so terribly missed,” Vice Chairwoman Kathy Hall said. “But we’ve got a wide range of talent and some new people in place and some other positions will be filled soon, so I know we’ll continue to do wonderful work.”

Former Towne Acres Elementary School Principal Steve Barnett has been making the transition to superintendent for the last few months, and will now officially take over as the leader of the school system.

