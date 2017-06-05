Carter Education Committee hears about summer feeding programs

One of the problems is that with school out of session, school cafeterias are no longer serving meals. That means summer is a time of hunger for some children.

The committee heard about two summer feeding programs for children that began operations Monday. One of the programs is operated by the school system and is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The other program is funded by the TLC Community Center and receives no state or federal government funding.

This is the first summer for the Carter County School System's Lunch and Literacy Summer Program. It will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during June at designated schools. It serves a free hot meal to any child under 18. The child does not have to be enrolled in the school system to receive the free meal. The price for a complete meal for adults, including beverage, is $3.25.

In addition to the free meal, each child may also select a new or slightly used book to keep and read during the summer.

The lunches will be served in a different school each week. The schedule is as follows:

• June 5-8, Cloudland Elementary School.

• June 12-15, Hampton High School and Little Milligan Elementary School.

• June 19-22, Happy Valley High School.

• June 26-29, Unaka High School.

The TLC Community Center summer food program is much larger and older. It began its 15th year with service Monday.

The program delivers food to all the low-income housing areas, apartment buildings and mobile home parks in Carter County and has been partnering with another group to provide meals in the Bristol area also.

The deliveries usually start around 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The meals are delivered right to where the children live and consist not only of a hot meal for dinner, but also enough other items for the child's next breakfast and lunch.

Last year, the program served 74,925 meals during the summer, with an average of serving 425 children a day.

Angie Odom, director of the TLC Community Center, discussed the effort and also told committee members that there is also a great need to provide children with things for them to occupy their interest so they do not fall victim to drugs, alcohol and teen pregnancy.

"You have to find something else for children to do," Odom told the committee.

Committee member Doc Miller said he agreed with Odom.

Odom said the county leaders should get answers on what the children need by asking the children what they want.

Odom said she is well aware of the impact drug abuse is having on the lives of children, not only by her ministry, but from her personal experience of adopting a child whose mother had overdosed on drugs during the first trimester of her pregnancy. She described some of the difficulties her adopted child has endured because of her birth mother's decision to use drugs while pregnant.

The school system's feeding program also is seeking to provide more than a meal to hungry children. The free books are intended to keep the school system's emphasis on improving literacy by encouraging reading during the summer.

Mike Miller, elementary supervisor for the school system, said statistics show that even though some children have a difficult start to life, they are able to overcome that start if they can reach a third-grade literacy level when they are in the third grade.