Regional teachers learn best practices during two-week ETSU institute

They came equipped with GoPro cameras, 360 cameras and iPads and used various tools to measure temperature, pH and the dissolved oxygen of the stream, among other things.

“Our goal today specifically is for them to evaluate the status and value of this stream for the local community,” said Laura Robertson, an assistant professor of science education in the department of curriculum at East Tennessee State University. Robertson helped coordinate the activity Friday.

The teachers used the footage they shot to create a video about the project, sharing their process and communicating the value of the stream.

“We’re doing this as a model of what we hope they would then turn around and do with their middle school students,” Robertson said.

Starting Tuesday, May 30, more than 100 elementary, middle and high school instructors converged on the ETSU campus for the third-annual SLICE project, Science Literacy in Education, to learn applicable teaching techniques and ways to integrate science, English language arts and math in their day-to-day curriculum. The two week institute drew teachers from 11 local school districts and combines field trips and lectures to teach instructors best practices for the classroom. This year, organizers used the theme of water to apply those skills.

The seminar is funded by three grants totaling about $800,000 to ETSU, the Hawkins County School District and the Northeast Tennessee STEM Hub.

“(Teachers) will have some sessions where they will learn about their specific content area, whether it be (English language arts) or chemistry or biology or just general science, and then they will also have sessions about integrating the three subjects together using something called problem-based learning,” said Karin Keith, the chair of the ETSU Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Keith leads the institute with Dr. Chih-Che Tai, assistant director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Education.

Problem-based learning uses real-world, open-ended situations — such as evaluating the amount of pollution in a stream — to teach lessons to students.

On Friday morning, teachers were split into three groups based on the grade levels they taught. High school teachers were at Holston Dam to evaluate the the economic impact of dams and their effects on biological life in the surrounding ecosystem. Elementary school teachers visited Hands On Museum to use their dam simulation.

“The goal for these couple of days would be to show teachers that you can take the subject of water and take it from third grade all the way up to high school,” Keith said.

The group of middle school teachers at Brush Creek divided into three different stations. Participants waded into the creek and used nets to spoon invertebrates out of the water and judged the health of the creek by assessing the kinds of organisms in abundance. Teachers also participated in a variety of other activities at the stations. One group got creative and strapped a GoPro camera to an orange to measure the discharge of the stream, tracking the time it took to travel down the current.

Danielle Webb, one of the middle school instructors participating in the institute, teaches English language arts at Innovation Academy in Sullivan County. She said instructors at the school already integrate other subjects, such as math, science and social studies, into their lessons.

Webb said the project the teachers did Friday could be applied in an integrated way at Innovation, with kids charting their work, doing their math and studying the creatures they observed in the stream in their math or science classes and then writing a lab report or creating a presentation about the project in her language arts class.

“That’s how we pull in ELA with a stem education or a completely integrated curriculum,” she said. “I help them express what they learned and make sure that they are expressing in appropriately and in a clear and concise manner.”

Keith said she ultimately hopes teachers see how each content area informs the other, enriching their their experiences in the classroom.

“Teaching in isolation is ultimately not a best practice,” she said.