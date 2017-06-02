Hindu leader praises proposed ETSU meditation space

“Meditation (dhyana in Sanskrit), a state of intense inner wakefulness, is highly important in Hinduism,” Zed said in an emailed statement in mid-May. “We feel that a Meditation Center at ETSU would be helpful to Hindu students in their spiritual practice.”

ETSU’s planned $40.5 million renovation to the campus’s D.P. Culp University Center, which will start in 2018 and is slated for completion in late 2019 or early 2020, tentatively includes a space that could be used by some students for such a purpose.

“I think I could see students who just needed a quiet space to literally go in and sit down with no stimulus of any kind around them or to meditate, perhaps to pray, absolutely,” said Jeff Howard, associate vice president for student engagement at ETSU. “We think it would get used for lots of different things for folks to kind of disconnect from their electronics and their busy schedules and just have a few minutes to catch their breath and focus.”

Howard said the space was originally something the university considered adding to the ETSU Multicultural Center, a project completed in early 2016.

“I think for lots of reasons, including limited space and limited moneys, that did not happen,” Howard said.

At this point in the Culp renovation process, Howard said architects are drawing up the physical plans for what the design of the facility will look like.

“We’re about 50 percent through that process,” Howard said. “We are still making tweaks and edits and changes, and it is by no means set in stone at this point. It’s kind of an evolving design.”

Current plans indicate that the meditation space itself would be about a few hundred square feet in size and could be located on the second floor of the building near ETSU ID services.

Pooja Shah, who served as the president of the ETSU Student Government Association last year, said SGA had a role in encouraging administrators to install a meditation room as part of the Culp renovations.

She said students have been receptive to the idea of putting the meditation room in the Culp because it is intended to be open to all religions.

“I believe the room will be beneficial for students who need a space to practice their religion,” Shah said. “Between classes and school activities, it can be difficult for them to find an appropriate location — this would give them that resource right in the Culp student center.”

Howard said the university no longer asks a question about religious affiliation during the admissions process, making it difficult to ascertain how many students at ETSU practice any one religion, but the university has received suggestions from many students regarding the inclusion of a quiet space.

“We’ve heard from a lot of students that they wish they had a space that they could go to for quiet solitude, meditation, prayer, whether it’s Hindu, Muslim, Christian or even for those who don’t practice a religion but meditate or do yoga to center themselves during the day,” Howard said.

The organization Rajan Zed leads, the Universal Society of Hinduism, works to promote understanding of Hinduism and inter-religious dialogue, and Zed has appeared regularly on the national stage to promote religious tolerance. He read the first Hindu opening prayer in the United States Senate in 2007.

In a statement in Nevada in mid-May, Zed encouraged ETSU President Brian Noland to open a temporary space on campus as renovations to the center continue.