Carter School System offering free lunches

But for some children who get most of their nutritional needs from free lunches and breakfasts provided at their schools, summer vacation is not a happy time. It is a hungry time.

During June, the Carter County School System’s Food Service Program will be providing children with free lunches. Lindsey Feathers, director of school nutrition for the school system, said any child up to 18 years old are eligible for the free meals, which will be served out of some of the system’s cafeterias on a rotating basis.

Feathers said the free food is coupled with e school system’s efforts to improve literacy, so in addition to enjoying free food, the children will also be able to select a free book. The books are new or slightly used and the students choose the book they want.

For that reason, the program is called the Lunch and Literacy Summer Program.

Feathers said the free hot lunches will be served on Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The meals will be served at the following locatons:

•June 5-8 at Cloudland Elementary School.

•June 12-15 at Hampton High School and Little Milligan Elementary School.

•June 19-22 at Happy Valley High School.

•June 26-29 at Unaka High School.

Feathers said there are no applications or other forms are required. There are no income requirements or registration. The children don’t have to be students of the Carter County School System, just be the right age. The meals are also available to adults at a cost of $3.25.

Feathers said the meals will consist of all the proven favorites of the school lunch program, including pizza, chicken nuggets and hot dogs. All meals must be eaten on site.

Feathers said this is the first time the school system has used the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option.

In addition to the hot meals that must be consumed at the school, Feathers said the children will also be given bags of non-perishable foods provided by Second Harvest Food Bank as long as supplies last.

For more information on the program, call 423-547-2917.