Perfect record: David Crockett grad never missed a day in 13 years

Recent David Crockett High School graduate Benjamin Kyker has successfully never missed a day of school in his life. From having perfect attendance while attending Lamar School for eight years, the student made it his mission to finish out high school without breaking his record.

According to Benjamin, it was a mix of his own determination and his parents’ encouragement that drove him to attend school everyday.

“In the beginning, my dad and mom always wanted me to go to school and they pushed me forward,” Kyker said. “Then after I racked up so many years, I figured I already had so many days so why not try to go for all 13 years.”

Although the young Kyker only received awards during his elementary years for his continued attendance, Benjamin still believes he has gained something from his experience.

“Showing up everyday is something I can say I’ve done,” Kyker said. “I’ve had perfect attendance everyday for my whole life and that's something I can put on resumes.”

Benjamin maintains that his achievement attests to his strong will and determination. While he believes it’s the Lord’s doing that he never got sick or had to leave school for any family emergencies, he doesn’t deny the days where he wished he could have missed.

“On big test days I thought ‘I don’t want to be here,’” Kyker said. “But in the end, I’m glad that I went, and it’ll always be something I can say I did and no one can take those 13 years away from me.”

Although Benjamin is the only child in his family who can claim going to school continuously for 13 years, he doesn’t think any less of his older brother Joseph.

“I don’t really brag about it but if it gets brought up I’ll talk about it,” Kyker said. “I’m not like ‘Oh, hey I went all 13 years, look at me.’ But on a personal level I am proud.”

In fact, Benjamin wishes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and attend ETSU as well. The recent graduate doesn’t have concrete plans for the future, but he is considering majoring in criminal justice like his father or studying business. He also plans on joining the Tennessee Air National Guard with the Air Force.

In the future, Benjamin would like to continue his streak as long as possible and his father wishes the same.

“Me and my wife both are proud of his accomplishments, I guess we played an integral part,” father David Kyker said. “We push for them to do their best, but I don’t think originally we knew he was going to go that far.”

However, Benjamin never thought much of needing to go to school everyday.

“After so many years of going, I didn’t really think about it,” Benjamin said. “Just going to school was an everyday part of life and if I didn’t go to school it would have felt wrong and out of place. Always going to school was just a part of what I did.”

Benjamin also wishes well of any children who wish to follow in his footsteps and earn perfect attendance throughout school.

“As long as you do your best and you miss a day or two, it’s still something to be proud about,” Benjamin said. “If you can’t go all 13 years, that’s okay just do your best because that’s all that matters.”

Benjamin’s father believes the same and hopes in the future the county will give awards as initiatives for children to earn perfect attendance like his son.