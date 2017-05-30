ETSU students could see 4 percent fee increase

The board’s Financial Committee met Friday morning to recommend the increases to maintenance fees (tuition) and other mandatory fees for student activities, athletics and programs.

ETSU undergraduate fee increases (per year) Tuition Other mandatory Total mandatory Percent increase In-state + $222 + $122 $9,015 3.97 Out-of-state + $574 + $122 $18,772 3.85

The tuition increase adds $111 per semester to in-state undergraduates’ bills and $61 per semester for mandatory programming fees. Out-of-state students will pay $287 more per semester for tuition and shoulder the same increase to programming fees.

The increases in programming fees will allow ETSU to institute a $40 facilities fee to create a pool of money for campus renovation projects, increase the technology access fee by $8 to upgrade the campus’ computer network and add $13 to the student activity fee for library security upgrades and new intramural and outdoor programs at the Center for Physical Activity.

Some non-mandatory fees that may impact a large number of students include a new 2.7 percent credit card convenience fee, increasing the online course fees for both undergraduate and graduate students by $15 per course and adding $43 to the silver-level dining plan.

Starting this fall, according to the university’s website, all incoming first- and second-year students who live on campus will be automatically enrolled in the silver dining plan, at a cost of $1,718 per semester.

Tuition for graduate in-state and out-of-state students will rise by 3.18 percent per semester, $127 and $227, respectively.

At the Quillen College of Medicine, M1, M2 and M4 students will see increases of 2 percent, adding $310 for a cost of $15,779. M3 students will see $412 increases, totaling $20,986 per semester.

Students at the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will see costs rise 3 percent, by $526 a semester. Tuition for one semester at the pharmacy school will be $18,045.

B.J. King, ETSU’s Chief Financial Officer, said the 3.97 percent increase in mandatory fees sticks to the 4 percent maximum increase recommended this year by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

Budgeting and setting tuition and fees have been a learning experience for King and her team this year, the first year ETSU has been governed by the new Board of Trustees instead of the Tennessee Board of Regents. Last year, the state legislature passed the FOCUS Act, which created new independent governing boards for the state’s four-year universities and freed them from TBR’s oversight.

Previously, the universities submitted tuition and fee increase plans to the TBR each year for approval, which allowed the universities to share their plans with one another. Now, the schools can only wait until after their boards of trustees approve the plans.

Still, King said she believed one other school was increasing student costs by 3.97 percent, while others were increasing them by 3.7 percent. Administrators will not know how the University of Tennessee will change tuition.

The proposed increase is the second-lowest in the past five years, King pointed out. Last year, the college increased fees by 3.2 percent. The largest increase was a 7.8 percent jump in 2013.

After the Financial Committee’s unanimous recommendation, the fee schedule will next be heard by the full Board of Trustees on June 9 for final approval.