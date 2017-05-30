ETSU has new museum, research station at Pickett State Park

Artifacts and other archaeological discoveries by faculty and students from East Tennessee State University are being showcased at the new Archaeological Museum and ETSU Field Research Station at Pickett Memorial State Park in Jamestown.

Dr. Jay Franklin, an archaeologist and professor of sociology and anthropology at ETSU, has conducted research near Pickett for the past decade. Since joining the faculty at ETSU in 2005, Franklin has led students in numerous excavation projects across the region, sometimes finding artifacts and bones dating back 13,000 years ago.

He said the museum, which officially opened earlier this spring, was the product of an idea he and other colleagues had for years before actually opening the center to the public.

The goal in opening the museum and research center was to showcase some of the important discoveries these archaeologists have made there over the years, as well as teaching the history of human existence in the Cumberland Plateau region.

“It was just a way for us to share our work with park visitors,” Franklin said. “It's a scenic area where lots of people come for hiking, but there’s lots of interesting human history around here as well.

“It showcases the prehistory and history of that immediate region,” Franklin said. “And this is something that highlights the work we’ve done at ETSU as well.”

Conventional wisdom has been that indigenous people in the region only lived near the rivers, but Franklin said recent archaeological discoveries have found that they lived in the highlands as well. He said most assumed they only went there to extract natural resources because of how harsh the environment was.

We now know this was not necessarily always the case.

Franklin added that, even during the Ice Age, humans have settled in communities at high elevation.

“There was an assumption that the majority of Native Americans thousands of years ago lived along the rivers, but we have discovered rock shelters in those upper areas where there is evidence that families lived there since the end of the Ice Age,” Franklin said. “And, they were not isolated there. In fact, we believe they were connected to parts of the north and south and, at times, there were a lot of people living there.”

According to Franklin, the new center will be a hub for future research activity, where students and faculty can continue their work and manage the archaeological items. Public outreach and education on these archaeological findings, as well as interpretive panels, are also a big part of the museum.

Franklin said these discoveries in the region, which will be showcased, can tell us a lot about our nature as humans and how we’ve evolved throughout the ages.

“There are literally thousands of these rock shelters in the area. The people adapted themselves to this landscape,” he added. “We’re very remarkable individuals when it comes to adaptability. If you look at history, we don’t always take the easy route. We know from the stories of the Cherokee that they said they lived in the mountains since the ‘beginning of time.’”