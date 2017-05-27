'Con-graduations': About 500 students graduate from Science Hill High School during Saturday ceremony

He was wearing a cap, a gold sash and a long, maroon gown.

“Congratulations, you’ve graduated,” Carroll-Garrett said in the middle of his speech, his voice echoing across the stadium. “Or how I like to say it, con-graduations.”

Carroll-Garrett was selected to deliver the commencement address during the Science Hill High School graduation Saturday in the East Tennessee State University mini-dome.

In the course of his 7-minute address, Carroll-Garrett thanked teachers and staff, playfully picked on school rival Dobyns-Bennett High School and invited his peers to think about who they want to be following their departure from the school.

“From here on out you can no longer choose to be a high schooler,” he said. “Pick something else! You could be a professional dog whisperer ... you could be the first person to win a game of rock-paper-scissors on Mars. Anything you want, but not a high schooler. You can check that one off the list.”

Together, the graduating class at Science Hill was offered over $11 million in college scholarship money, and have been accepted to colleges in states across the nation, including Florida, Alabama and California. Of the approximately 500 students who graduated Saturday, about 170 of them had accomplished a grade point average of 3.5 as of last Christmas.

Elliot Fry, one of the students who walked across the stage Saturday, will be attending the University of California at Berkeley to study electrical engineering and computer science and leaves behind a long list of accomplishments over his high school career.

He was the president of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors society at Science Hill, and the president of the Student Government Association during his junior year. He also played varsity soccer all four years at Science Hill, and his team recently made it all the way to semi-finals in the state tournament.

“Any graduate would agree that it’s good to finally walk across the stage,” Fry said. “It’s odd. This moment people think about a lot throughout their four years, especially in the last few months, and it’s not really real until we get there and in robes and walking across the stage and receiving a diploma.”

Fry’s twin sister, Devin, will be attending Spring Hill College. She will be studying nursing and playing soccer for the school.

“It’s relieving to see the work that you’re putting in is finally paying off,” she said. “(It’s also) a little bit nerve-wracking because now I have to be an adult.”

The platform party entered first and was composed of members of the Johnson City Board of Education, high school administrators, administrators from the Johnson City School System and members of the Johnson City Commission. The graduates followed soon after and walked between two long lines of their high school teachers, who applauded as the students walked across the turf and to their seats.

Tim Belisle, Board of Education chairman, delivered a welcoming address to the students and their parents and advised the graduates to think less about what they do with their careers and more about who they become as people.

"I want to encourage you to always pursue positive character traits,” he said. “When asked what do you want to be, consider responding that you want to be happy, that you want to be kind, that you want to be honest ... or you want to be any other of a number of positive traits. If you choose to be these things they will follow you, given whatever you choose to do for a living.”