Washington County BOE, director cut 10 teacher positions to balance FY2018 budget

Director of Washington County Schools Kimber Halliburton submitted a completely balanced budget proposal — weighing about $1.44 million less — to Mayor Dan Eldridge and the County Commission’s budget panel Friday.

But to get to that point, Halliburton and the Board of Education had to make some difficult choices, like cutting 10 full-time teacher positions and 14 instructional assistants.

“I am so pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Eldridge said.

“As I said in the meeting, this is clearly a very legitimate effort by the director, the finance director and Board of Education to make this budget reflect the changes in enrollment (and) to reflect quite frankly the challenges we have with no new revenue. I applaud all of them for some really diligent efforts.”

Those 10 eliminated teacher positions totaled about $632,000 in savings from salaries, benefits, taxes, retirement and medical expenses. Halliburton said most of those positions were absorbed through attrition.

“We had some retirements. We had some resignations. Principals did non renew some employees and that’s the principals choice, of course. We did make some reductions to the Asbury staff to the point of $100,000,” Halliburton said.

Eliminating the 14 instructional assistants will save approximately $329,000.

Calling it the best school budget since being elected, Eldridge and the Budget Committee voted to officially “reject” the $67.19 million budget since it still pulled $1.56 million from the school’s fund reserves.

To minimize the use of reserves, Eldridge suggested that Halliburton make a list of one-time expenditures, like technology costs, that could possibly be covered under Public Chapter 305 and reimbursed by the state education department.

For years, Eldridge said the BOE has allocated funds from its reserves to balance the budget, and now it’s nearly reached the state-mandated minimum. State law requires a school have at least a $2.1 million reserve balance. Washington County’s total is currently sitting around $5 million.

“Let’s make every effort to minimize that $1.5 million. If we could get that down to $1 million then it’s just that much more cushion because we’re dealing with a slim fund balance,” Eldridge said.

Eldridge is hoping this will be the final year Washington County Schools will have to use any reserve funding for its annual budget.

“The fund balance then can be used as its intended, to provide for one-time special funding that the Board believes will make a difference in education,” the mayor said.

On April 27, Halliburton submitted a budget in the red by about $1.44 million. After the committee said there was no way they could pass it, Halliburton and her finance director began looking at cuts.

Some of the revenue changes in the new budget was a $7,126 increase in estimated sales tax and a $23,000 decrease in Basic Education Program funding.

On the expense side, the new budget was absent a Daniel Boone drivers education position, a special projects manager position and ASPIRE testing funding.

What did make the budget was a 2 percent raise for all county employees and a $425,000 step raise.

Halliburton said the BOE will host a called meeting in the coming weeks to identify those various one-time expenses.

The Budget Committee will convene again on June 7 to look at the school budget again. The budget is due in August.

Items Decreased from 2017 Budget Amount Asbury Staff Reduction $100,000 Health Clinic Contract with ETSU not renewed $95,000 Transportation Line $100,000 Tuition Reimbursement for Teachers $100,000 Textbooks $37,000 Grounds Keeper $40,000 10 Teachers (salary, benefits, taxes, retirement, medical) $632,000 14 Instructional Assistants $329,000 Total Saved from reductions $1,433,100

