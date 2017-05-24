Science Hill High School Principal Melanie Riden-Bacon trades top spot for family time

So, after six years of leading the Hilltoppers, Riden-Bacon will step down.

But the school system won’t lose her educational expertise.

“I love this school. … I love my job,” Riden-Bacon said earlier this week in a letter to her staff to tell them she was leaving. “I love the school, the people, the job, and yes the challenging and most difficult times. Those challenges are what make us grow and build courage to take risks and work through change.”

She’s served 10 years as a lead principal — four at Sullivan Central High School and the past six at Science Hill — and prior to that she was an assistant principal at Science Hill for seven years, and it has consumed her life.

“I have willingly sacrificed my time with my family to put my job first,” she said. “This job, next to the superintendent, is one of the most difficult and demanding jobs in the school district.”

Riden-Bacon said she’s often asked how she keeps up her busy schedule and pace.

“My family has always been very supportive of what I do,” she said in her letter. “But it is time for me to get my life back so I can spend time with my family and enjoy my grandchildren.”

She will also have more time to devote to her parents, who are beginning to face health issues.

Career-wise, Riden-Bacon said the past six years have been her most happy and fulfilling as a principal.

“This is a great school and I have been very ‘Proud to be a Part of The Hill’ — the faculty, students, staff, parents, and community,” her letter to staff said.

Riden-Bacon isn’t leaving the school system.

She’s moving down the road to the Alternative Center to lead a “visioning and planning process” that will create a new learning approach for Johnson City Schools.

“It is time to revitalize the Alternative Center to meet the demands and challenges of learning that some students face today,” she said. “I have asked to lead the visioning and planning process to launch a new blended-learning approach to instruction as a part of our offerings at our school.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to work with students and teachers in a different way. … I look forward to still working at Science Hill and to continuing to enhance educational opportunities we offer to our students.”

The selection process for a new Science Hill principal will begin once Steve Barnett, currently the Towne Acres Elementary School principal, makes the transition to director of Johnson City Schools. He will replace Richard Bales, who retires at the end of June.