The board’s Finance Committee will meet on Friday at 9 a.m.

Both committee meetings will take place in the President’s Conference Room on the second floor of Burgin Dossett Hall and are open to the public. They will both be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication.

An agenda and meeting materials for each committee meeting will be posted at www.etsu.edu/trustees in advance of the meetings.

For more information, call 423-439-4317.