Keenburg honors assistant principal prior to retirement

“We had a special honor for Debbie Heaton,” Principal Jason Hartley said. She was recognized by the entire school for her work as assistant principal at Keenburg for the last 10 years. Prior to her time at Keenburg, Heaton served at Hunter Elementary and Unaka Elementary.

Hartley said Heaton was recognized as teacher of the year at all three schools in which she taught during her career.

“She has done an outstanding job and we will miss her greatly. We wish her a very happy retirement,” Hartley said.

Two other teachers were also recognized for honors at the Keenburg Awards Day. Hartley said Lori Langlois was named teacher of the year for the school in grades 5-8. He said Teresa Cole was named teacher of the year for grades preschool through 4th grade.

“They are both wonderful teachers who care very much for their students and go the extra mile to help them be successful. We are very blessed to have them teaching at Keenburg,” Hartley said

The school’s highest honor for a student is called the Faculty Award. It is awarded once a year during the Awards Day program and is given to an eighth-grader selected by all the Keenburg teachers. The award requires that the student must have attended Keenburg for most of their elementary school career, must demonstrate outstanding academic success, citizenship and be an all-around excellent student.

The Faculty Award for 2016-17 went to Dakota Christian. “He has been a great student and we are very proud of Dakota,” Hartley said.