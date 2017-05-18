Economic Council approves $30,000 for workforce, literacy intiaitives

That’s why during Thursday’s board meeting, the Washington County Economic Development Council unanimously voted to appropriate $30,000 toward achieving various workforce and literacy initiatives during the first quarter of 2017.

That funding will assist with various programming associated with those workforce goals, such as establishing a “work ethic diploma” for local high school seniors.

In other counties, like Hamblen, Hawkins and Grainger, a work ethic diploma has already been available for all high school seniors. While it does not replace a traditional high school diploma, it does guarantee an interview with companies that participate in the program.

To achieve the diploma, students have to meet set standards and maintain consistent attendance, good grades and good behavior.

Lottie Ryans, head of the WCEDC’s workforce task force group, has led the push to bring the work ethic diploma to high school students across the Tri-Cities.

“She’s working with companies now to really get everyone on board, to establish this and have it as a designation to be able to apply for jobs,” Mitch Miller, CEO of the WCEDC, said.

“This is where Lottie has really done a great job really connecting with our existing companies across county borders. That’s critical because she’s even getting our existing companies talking with each other about opportunities outside of just something like this with workforce training.”

According to the WCEDC’s agenda, staff have already met with various potential participating employers, such as Mountain States Health Alliance, Wellmont Health System and Spherion.

“If they don’t have that (college) degree yet, at least (the work ethic diploma) allows them to be able to apply for these jobs and kind of be prepared,” Miller said.

The funding will also contribute to designating Washington County and other surrounding counties as an ACT “Work Ready Community,”

The nationally-recognized certification provides prospective employers with specific statistics of employment and proof that a county consists of community partnerships among education and industry sectors.

According to the ACT’s website, prospective counties become certified when they meet established goals based on its population and the level of employer participation in the program.

In May 2016, Sullivan County achieved the designation, and since then, Carter, Greene, Johnson, Hanock, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties have pursued the process.

“Sullivan County started out with this Work Ready Community designation. This was an effort to just get their general population base better prepared and us better prepared in case a new business was to come in, or a company like Eastman (Chemical Co.) was to do a major expansion, we have the proper techniques and curriculum in place,” Miller said.

“This is getting educators, companies, economic developers and government officials around the table to kind of have that vision of where we want to get to. Let’s go through this certification process to become a work-ready community. (Sullivan County’s) efforts on that side really spurred the greater region to say, ‘Why not we just do this as a region, as well?’ ”

