Carter School Board recognizes technical education students

"We have a great bunch of students in the Carter County School System," School Director Kevin Ward said. Ward was speaking to the board, but also to the students and their families who attended Thursday's meeting, which was held in the gymnasium of Hampton Elementary School. "The seniors have been a great group," Ward said.

The recognitions went to individuals and to teams. One of the most impressive teams was a collaboration between Hampton High School and Unaka High School to enter a STEM solar go-kart challenge in which 29 area high schools competed on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Carter County team finished second in the competition. Most of the members of the collaborative team also won individual awards.

Many of them were members of the Hampton High School's architecture and engineering design. This group had many individual accomplishments in regional and state Technology Student Association competition and SkillsUSA regional and state competition.

Among the students presented to the school board on Thursday night were nine from Hampton who won state championships at the SkillsUSA state competiton. These included Allison Arrington in quiz bowl; Philip Arrington in additive manufacturing; Austin Boling in quiz bowl; Harley Hill in dental assisting; Darryl Hitechew in quiz bowl; Ian Kelly in architectural drafting; D.J. Oliver in quiz bowl; Zack Oliver in additive manufacturing; and Dakota Pierce in quiz bowl.

In TSA state competition, Ian Kelly was state champion in computer-aided design, architecture; and twin brother Ryan Kelly was state champion in computer-aided design, engineering.

In regional SkillsUSA competition, Travis Boggs was first in job interview; Ian Kelly was first in architectural drafting and Ryan Kelly was first in technical drafting.

In TSA regional competition, Allison Arrington was first in technical sketching and application; Jacob Byrdt was first in extemporaneous speech; Stephanie East was first in prepared presentation; Harley Hill was first in dragster design; Ian Kelly was first in computer-aided design, two-dimensional architecture; and Ryan Kelly was first in computer-aided design, two dimensional engineering.

There were plenty of other students who were honored. From Cloudland High School, Hope Russell was recognized for winning the Future Farmers of America Richard Wallrath Scholarship Award of $5,000. Only six were awarded in Tennessee.

For Unaka High School, the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Silver Award went to Brittney Hodge and Morgan Mann. Nick Pierce finished second and Micah Berry finished third in Skills USA paint competition. The Drop Collaborative Promotion Award went to Jacob Rash, Austin Taylor, Joe Salazar and Ahlexionna Castillo. Agriculture teacher Josh Armentrout was named the State of Tennessee Conservation Teacher of the Year.

For Happy Valley High School, Charity Greene won first place in computer applications.

The board also honored former Coach Scotty Bunton on the occasion of the Hampton High School Baseball Field being named in his honor.