'Contemplata aliis tradere': College of Coastal Georgia president named dean of ETSU Clemmer College of Education

He had two brothers with disabilities who died within a year and a half of each other — one from respiratory complications in infancy, and the other at 7 years old following a long battle with spina bifida that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“It wasn’t until later in life that I realized the influence on me, but it did shape my life,” Aloia said, “and I did get the chance to see how my mom and dad treated my brother with a disability, and that example really kind of gave me a great model in terms of their patience and their understanding.”

Aloia has about 50 years of experience as a teacher, dean and university president, and on Wednesday, East Tennessee State University announced in a press release it had selected Aloia to replace Terence Hicks as the dean of the ETSU Clemmer College of Education.

Hicks and his wife were both arrested and charged with simple domestic assault in late August following a reported fight at their home. ETSU removed Hicks from his position two days after he was charged. He is continuing to serve as a professor at the university and was recently named a distinguished visiting professor at the Southern Regional Education Board, an organization that works with states to improve public education at multiple levels.

ETSU named Richard Rhoda, former Tennessee Higher Education Commission executive director, to serve as the college’s interim dean until the university could find a permanent replacement.

Aloia will begin his tenure as dean on July 1.

“I’ve been aware of ETSU for some time,” Aloia said. “It has a wonderful reputation, and I like the very fact that it had a great history of being a teacher college way back in its founding.”

ETSU was founded in 1911 as the East Tennessee State Normal School and specialized in part as a training school for primary teachers.

Aloia started his teaching career at St. Paul’s Elementary School in San Pablo, California, and is serving the remainder of his tenure as the president of the College of Coastal Georgia. Having started his job there in June 2013, Aloia’s last day at the college will be June 30.

According to an article on the College of Coastal Georgia website, the school’s enrollment grew to its highest level in its history under Aloia’s leadership, jumping 18 percent from fall 2013 to fall 2016.

Aloia finds inspiration from the old Latin phrase “contemplata aliis tradere,” which he said translates roughly to “share with others the fruits of one’s contemplation.”

“If you’re given time to contemplate, there’s an expectation that that contemplation, which would be our time for study and reflection as a scholar, there’s an expectation that you share the fruits of that contemplation with others,” he said, “and it’s kind of been my motto.”

Aloia believes his parents and his teachers had a strong influence on how he saw the role of education. He remembers his mother calling him inside the house every evening to watch the “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.”

“My friends were out playing sports, and I had to come in and listen to the news,” Aloia said “and she said, ‘You know, you got to understand what’s going on in the world,’ so I think she set that role model.”

ETSU Provost Bert Bach said more than 20 people applied for the position, and the university interviewed four candidates before choosing Aloia.

“It was very important to us that the person have significant teaching experience, research experience and solid administrative experience,” Bach said, “and the fact that he had been a department chair, that he had been a dean, that he had been a president, that was just a wealth of experience that we thought was very distinctive and would help him and serve the university well.”

Aloia believes the college has been under good stewardship thanks to the efforts of Rhoda, Bach and ETSU President Brian Noland and hopes to compliment and enrich what officials and faculty are already doing in the college.

“I’ve been very blessed with a lot of great life experiences and opportunities,” he said. “I’ve worked with some really wonderful people and if I can bring those life experiences and infuse them into what is already there, I think the college of education at ETSU will be a better place.”