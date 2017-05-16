Students from across the region compete in Elevating Mathematics

At East Tennessee State University on Tuesday, that number was more than 150, and it eventually whittled down to one.

The Elevating Mathematics competition, in which 31 student teams from across the region participated, consisted of students grades 4-6 from Bristol City Schools, Hawkins County Schools, Johnson County Schools, Kingsport City Schools, Washington County (Tennessee) Schools, as well as students from Ashley Academy and University School.

Dr. Anant Godbole, director of the ETSU Center of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Education and host of the event, said that this year’s event was much larger than last years, which was held at the Gray Fossil Site.

“I’m feeling pretty surprised. Last year’s competition was about a third of the size,” Godbole said. “The competition is definitely growing. We may even add a middle school competition next year.”

As the students began to gather in the ballroom, Dr. Eric Marland, an instructor at Appalachian State University and organizer of the event, reminded the students and their parents of the rules of the competition, which consisted of questions created by the national group Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools. Each team was composed of five students from each of the schools.

There were 10 individual problems and 10 team problems. Each student group was watched by multiple chaperones to maintain the integrity of the competition. Solutions to each problem were reviewed diligently and students were not allowed to seek help during the individual problems.

Though deciding a winner was an important part of the competition, Marland emphasized the goal of the competition was about academic growth.

“The goal is to get the kids to have fun doing math,” Marland said. “Grades 4-6 are a crucial time in which children decide if they’re going to enjoy math or not.”

University School’s Trishita Paul, who came in first place in the individual competition, said she was surprised to come in first place. She said she was looking forward to celebrating with her classmates at an upcoming trip to Camp Explore.

“I thought I might be a finalist, but I didn’t expect to win first place,” Paul said.

Team awards went out to the following schools:

- First place went to Omega 5 of Indian Trail Middle School, Johnson City

- Second place went to Pi 5 of Indian Trail Middle School

- Third place went to team Griffins of Ashley Academy

- Fourth Place went to Team 1 of Church Hill

- Fifth place went to Team 2 (Math Masters) of Church Hill.

Winners of the individual awards included:

- Trishita Paul from University School, who came in first place.

- Isaiah Neal from Indian Trail

- Maggie Jacobs from Indian Trail

- Julian Gullet from Ashley Academy

- Maia Hals from Indian Trail

- Shiven Jain from Indian Trail

- Jessie Gu from Indian Trail

- Evan Glass from Church Hill

- Charles Dang from Washington Elementary, Kingsport

- Logan Smith from Indian Trail.