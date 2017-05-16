Simmons named principal of Johnson City's Towne Acres Elementary

“I am thrilled to bring someone of Dr. Simmons’ background and expertise to Towne Acres,” Bales said in a news release. “His commitment to student success, his understanding of how to support teachers in their work, and his willingness to build on traditions of success, were all illustrated throughout the application process.”

Simmons, who is serving as assistant principal of Lake Ridge Elementary, will take over for Dr. Steve Barnett, who accepted the position of superintendent beginning July 1.

Simmons began his career as a teacher in Unicoi County Schools. He joined Johnson City Schools in 2005 as a teacher at North Side Elementary. Simmons taught fifth-grade at Towne Acres Elementary before serving as assistant principal at Fairmont Elementary and Mountain View Elementary.

”I am extremely grateful and excited about the opportunity to serve as the principal of Towne Acres Elementary School,” Simmons said. ”Having taught there previously in my career, I know what a special place Towne Acres is and look forward to serving with the faculty, staff, and school community to continue to provide our students with a first-class educational experience.

Simmons will begin his new position on July 1.