EHS Women's Choir awarded third place in state competition

The choir performed April 28 at Farragut High School in competition with 67 other choirs. EHS Women’s Ensemble received superior ratings in all categories and captions, placing it among the top three schools statewide. The top scoring ensemble statewide was Greeneville High School’s Advanced Women’s Chorus, which received a perfect score — a first ever at the state level.

In this event, choirs are not separated according to school size or type. Judges do not know school enrollment and financial status of any programs. This means EHS Women’s Ensemble competed alongside the very best in the state and received superior ratings out of a total of only 68 choirs that qualified in the state. Each qualified by receiving superior ratings at regionals in east, middle and west Tennessee.

To participate in Women’s Ensemble, young women in grades 10-12 must audition. This year’s group consisted of 24 vocalists.