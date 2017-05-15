Concerns, accomplishments in spotlight at Washington County Board of Education work session

The county and five other school systems are taking part in a program through the Tennessee School Board Association and Belmont University with a focus on realigning school system’s values, goals and priorities. Since Halliburton and board member Mary Beth Dellinger are both new to the board, the board will hold several workshops over the next few months to work through concerns, goals and plans to implement needed change to meet their goals and address their concerns.

“It’s a time for us to come together and us talk about roles and responsibilities and figure things out like ‘What is the role of a board member? What is the role of the superintendent?’ ” Halliburton said.

The first meeting was in February and board members drew up a draft of six core beliefs to work toward. At Monday night’s meeting, disagreements bubbled up while discussing concerns of the school system. Board members discussed the recent controversial reinstatement of a Gray Elementary School teacher, and disagreements flared again as some board members said the issue needs to be archived while Halliburton and others argued that the issue couldn’t be over while community members still bring it to the table.

The conversation also touched on the virtual academy and the two future schools that are in the Washington Way queue – the academic magnet and the Career & Technical Education schools. Dissent rose from board members Keith Ervin and Philip McLain, with the latter stating he wasn’t sure mixing students from both Daniel Boone and David Crockett would be a wise decision. Some board members wondered if the virtual academy has a future.

Halliburton pushed that in order to compete with charter schools, the school system needs to provide an array of options for students to continue their education in the system.

Each board member put in their opinion on the recent performance with a new director. Most board members agreed that performance and relationships had been strained, but acknowledged that it’s something they believed they could work through.

“We’re not always going to agree, we’re not always going to disagree, we have 10 opinions between the board and the director,” McLain said. “We need to respect each other.”

Jesse Register, the director of the Center for Improvement of Educational Systems and a leader of the work session, said that after the work sessions produce a final list of core beliefs and goals, the next step is to craft a five-year plan to reach those goals and tackle concerns. After a two-hour session, Register determined that communication would be a big hurdle for the board to tackle.

“You’ve got a new director of schools, you’ve got a new board member, and that’s a big change for the county. It’s developing common understanding and developing good communication.”

The next meeting has not yet been scheduled.

