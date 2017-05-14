ETSU offer state’s first graduate teaching certificate for Response to Intervention

Created in 2004, the RTI framework for teaching and learning guides educators on meeting the needs of every child in the classroom. The model outlines the approach for identifying early students with learning and behavioral needs and how to support them. The RTI framework has been mandated in Tennessee since 2014.

“We surveyed educators in this region and found that there was a desire for more professional development regarding RTI,” said Dr. Tina Hudson, assistant professor of Educational Foundations and Special Education at ETSU. “Teachers want to learn more about strategies and best-practice methods in this field.”

ETSU’s 15-hour graduate certificate in RTI was recently approved and begins in the fall 2017 semester. Completely online, the program is geared toward teachers who are already licensed as well as graduate students currently pursuing a degree in education.

“Our goal with this new certificate program is to prepare teachers to become leaders in RTI,” Hudson added.

The curriculum includes courses on RTI policy and structure; evidence-based practices in reading, math and behavior; diagnostic and remedial procedures in teaching; and use of diagnostic tools such as Aimsweb.

RTI was created in response to changes to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in 2004 as well as the No Child Left Behind Act.

“We are really pleased to be offering this graduate certificate in RTI and to provide this innovative program to serve the region,” said Dr. Cecilia McIntosh, dean of Graduate Studies.

For more information, contact Hudson at hudsontm@etsu.edu or 423-439-7838 or Dr. Karin Keith at keithkj@etsu.edu or 423-439-7598. Information and admission applications can be obtained by visiting the ETSU School of Graduate Studies at www.etsu.edu/gradstud.