Average student debt increasing for graduates of Milligan College, ETSU

When she returned to her seat, Lang checked her inbox: It was an email from FedLoan Servicing about her student loan debt.

“Student loans aren’t wasting a minute!” Lang’s fiancé wrote on Facebook after the ceremony.

The average student graduating in the class of 2016 left with $37,172 in debt, according to Debt.org, and the total debt accrued by college graduates in the U.S. is now about $1.4 trillion.

Counting only federal student loans, Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher and vice president of strategy at Cappex.com, said the projected debt incurred by graduates from the class of 2016 is about $33,000.

The reason behind this figure?

“Student loan debt at graduation is driven by the failure of federal and state government grants and appropriations to keep pace with increases in college costs on a per-student basis,” Kantrowitz said by email.

Tennessee has had an 18-percent decrease in state spending per student between 2008 and 2016, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Lang estimated she has around $20,000 in student loan debt, but she credits her loans for her ability to graduate from ETSU with a degree in computational applied mathematics in just three years.

“I know it will definitely impact having a normal life now that I'm graduated, but it was a sacrifice that needed to be made,” Lang said.

At Milligan, the average federal loan debt incurred by graduates has increased from $21,964 in the 2012-13 school year to $24,888 in the 2016-17 school year, an increase of about 13 percent.

Jacqui Steadman, the vice president for business and finance at Milligan College, said the increase in student loan debt could be attributed to a number of factors, including increases in tuition and financial need.

ETSU witnessed a similar increase between the 2012-13 academic year and the 2015-16 academic year. May graduates of the class of 2013 left with on average $31,517 in federal direct loan debt while the class of 2016 left with an average of $34,296 in loan debt, an increase of about 9 percent.

The student debt problem isn’t isolated to these two colleges.

According to an analysis of data tabulated every four years by the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, Kantrowitz estimates the average federal debt at graduation for students at U.S. colleges during the 2007-08 study was about $18,000, which jumped to $24,000 in the 2011-12 study.

In order to fight back against encroaching student loans, officials at both ETSU and Milligan College said they educate their students about how to avoid unnecessary debt and plan for their future.

Milligan requires seniors who have borrowed money to attend an exit seminar in which representatives from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission explain how loans work and what students need to do in order to pay them back in a timely manner.

ETSU has a holistic method of teaching students about loans and debt, providing information about repayment plans and encouraging high school students to think about the cost of their education before they go to college.

Catherine Morgan, the director of financial aid at ETSU, said students also talk to advisers about tuition costs and class prices to gauge how easy it will be for them to pay back their student loans in the future.

“Student loan debt is not a bad debt, it’s an investment,” Morgan said. “It’s an investment in your future, but making sure what you’re borrowing, you’re going to be able to pay back with the job that you’re going to get in the future.”

Having left her undergraduate career behind her, Lang is now looking for potential job opportunities and a viable master’s program in mathematics.

She doesn’t see her loans as a weakness.

“I see them more as a symbol of what I’m willing to dedicate myself to and what I value,” Lang said. “Education is important. It's even more important to have the drive to pursue education with everything that you have.”