ETSU medical librarian receives 2-year lease on new car

“Johnson City Honda is honored to provide this car to an individual at ETSU who is recognized for his dedication to helping students be successful in their pursuit toward a degree,” said Ken Flanary, sales manager at Johnson City Honda. “We congratulate Mr. Wallace and applaud him for all he does to make a difference in the lives of students at ETSU.”

Johnson City Honda has provided a two-year lease for a brand new car to the recipient of this bi-annual award since 2012.

The Bach Leadership Award recognizes a faculty or staff member who has gone above and beyond in supporting student success and helping students persist to graduation. Nominations are made by faculty, staff and students.

Those who nominated Wallace noted he has “consistently gone out of his way to ensure the best study environment” for students and that he takes an active interest in the academic endeavors of students “and is always ready with encouragement and a good sense of humor.”

The award was presented during the 2017 Staff Picnic at ETSU.