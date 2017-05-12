Central guitar auction nears $8,000

People were lined up out the door to the gymnasium and up the hallways for more than an hour. Some people were interested in bidding on the guitars, while others just wanted to enjoy the fun and a barbecue dinner provided by Red Pig Barbecue.

There were two auctions, one inside the gym and one online at eBay. The largest bid was for $565 and went to win a Fender special American Country Awards guitar by Carrie Underwood. The guitar featured a map of the United States drawn on the front.

There were plenty of other great guitars signed by famous people. A guitar signed by Dolly Parton went for $520 and a guitar signed by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys was not far behind at $510. A guitar singed by Hank Williams Jr. went for $470.

There were many other autographed guitars auctioned Thursday, including guitars signed by Kenny Rogers; Charlie Daniels; John Carter Cash and his wife, Ana Christina Cash; Rosanne Cash; Patty Loveless; Ricky Skaggs; Rhonda Vincent and the Rage; Chris Stapleton; Josh Turner; Lady Antebellum; Tanya Tucker; the movie cast of “La Bamba” and the Little River Band.

Principal Terry Morley and eighth-grade teacher Dawn Taylor thanked the faculty and staff at Central for making the event possible. Morley and Taylor said they also thanked "everyone, everywhere for coming out to support Central Elementary School and the students of Carter County."

They said the fun had a serious purpose. Recent scientific research indicates that children who learn to play a musical instrument perform better at reading, mathematics and other subjects. That was the reason Fender Musical Instruments Corp. donated guitars to schools in the region.

"This guitar music education program is such a wonderful thing for the students," Taylor said. "We appreciate all of the faculty and staff of the school, the Central school community, and all the Tri-Cities communities for coming out to support this wonderful and worthy cause to help the boys and girls in the Carter County School System."

Taylor said everyone was invited to another guitar auction to be held at the school in October. She has already been promised autographed guitars from famous individuals and groups, including Alice Cooper.

"I think the fall auction will be even more fun,” Taylor said. “That event will occur close to the holiday season. A unique guitar would be a fantastic gift idea for someone special. Perhaps an Alice Cooper, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, or Kentucky HeadHunters guitar would be perfect for your someone. These are only four names of about 50 that will be available in the upcoming fall auction.”