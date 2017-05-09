Hampton-Unaka collaboration overcomes many adversities for second at Bristol solar race

“These students worked so hard, they put in so many hours on weekends and snow days,” said Hampton technology teacher Daniel Arnett.

They had to work so hard because of some late misfortune.

The first occurred when the team was competing on a course a few weeks before the Bristol competition. Jessica Royse was in the driver's seat and was way out in front when she had to execute a tricky curve at the finish.

She hit a sloping curb, which caused the go-kart to flip on its top, causing severe damage. Fortunately, she was not injured.

"I thought that was the end of the car," said Mickey Taylor, supervisor of career technical education for Carter County.

Just about everyone else thought so, also. But that was to underestimate the students.

Arnett and fellow teacher Bruce Wiltshire rallied the students. One of the first to get encouragement was Royse. Like many high school students, she had only been driving a short time. Arnett encouraged her to get back in the kart.

"At first she didn't want any part of it, but we kept encouraging her," Arnett said.

The team also had to get a little help from the rule makers. Each team is limited to spending about $5,800 for all the parts and equipment used on their kart. The expenditures were strictly audited and there was no way for the team to be able to replace the broken parts without going over the limit.

No kart had ever been so severely damaged in a crash, so a special decision was reached by the judges that since the team had already purchased the parts, replacement of the exact part could be purchased with the team's own money.

Funds were found to make the purchases and the go-kart was shipped from Hampton, where it had been designed, and sent back to Unaka, where the body work and painting had been done.

The Unaka team members were Paul Beale, Taylor Gouge and Athin Hughes. They not only worked quickly, they found ways to improve the go-kart and to make it safer.

The result was that the go-kart was back at Hampton in time to put on new solar panels and equipment.

It was beginning to look like the team going to overcome adversity when another major crisis happened on the Thursday before the race. Wiltshire said the electric motor burned out. How could another motor be secured, shipped to Hampton and be installed in time for the competition?

Arnett said it did happen because of the quick response by Taylor. A motor was located on the other side of the country and expedited to Hampton. It was at the school just 25 hours after the first motor was lost.

The team spent the entire weekend installing and adjusting the motor, Arnett said.

Remarkably, after all that, the car made its appearance on the track in beautiful shape, painted by the Unaka team members in a bright metallic blue to signify Hampton's colors. All of the team was decked out in their distinctive uniform, bib overalls and blue short sleeves for pit crew members and white shirts for drivers.

The team and car looked so good in the first of its first place finishes. The competition at Bristol was divided into four events. The Kart Show Place was a judging of how sharp the kart looked and the uniforms of the team. Never had bib overalls looked so great.

The team also took first place on the video competition, which was an 8- to 10-minute account of how the car was built. Naturally, the story of the crash and rebuild figured prominently in the video.

Next came the speed trial, with the Hampton go-kart, driven by Logan Frost, raced to second place, just six seconds off the time of Clinch High School.

The final race was to prove the team's shortfall. In the 50-lap endurance race, the car, driven by a series of drivers, including Madison Neumann, Zach Story and Trevor Eller, began to fade after 30 laps.

The team kept the go-kart going, barely. Arnett said the batteries were empty by the end, but because it was a sunny day, the solar panels were able to provide just enough power to get the go-kart across the finish line.

Arnett said 17 students were involved in guiding the go-kart to second place. In addition to the drivers, the students performed as pit crew, timers, spotters and bookkeepers. There were also electrical engineers and designers.

Some of the other students involved were twins Philip and Allison Arrington, Darryl Hitechew, D.J. Oliver and Houston Brown. Austin Boling was the team captain.