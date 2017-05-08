Anticipation, concern fills students minds in minutes before ETSU graduation

Not just anticipation about stepping up to receive their degrees and honors, but also a sense of wonder about what the future will bring.

That was the feeling for many at East Tennessee State University’s commencement ceremony Saturday. As the students lined up to take their seats, the atmosphere was electric as they talked about the time they spent as colleagues and friends.

They talked about job prospects and their plans once they received their degrees.

Some were excited about the future, but like many millennials, some were also very nervous about what the future has in store for them.

Though the energy was ecstatic and gleeful, some students felt they might need to do more when they receive their bachelor’s degree, as many graduates often find it hard to adjust from academia to the job market as part of a generation that is one of the most educated and underpaid in history.

Many of them suggested they will continue their schooling to help prepare themselves for the future. Some want to continue their education elsewhere, but many would like to continue their academic pursuits in Johnson City.

Tiffany Boucher, a bluegrass major at ETSU, said that she is excited about the possibility of becoming a graduate student and possibly going back to school at ETSU. Though she didn’t specify what field she will study, she made it clear that she was not quite finished with her academic career.

“I’m ready to go right back to school and keep going until I get my master’s degree,” Boucher said.

John Patron, a philosophy major who graduated Thursday, had similar ambitions. He said he is glad to finally be finished with his undergraduate studies, but he is also ready to study law after getting his bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

“Finally. I’ve finally graduated,” he said. “Though I’m probably going to go to law school eventually. I’ve still got some more school in me.”

By the end of Thursday’s commencement ceremonies at ETSU, more than 2,000 students received their degrees from the university.