Washington County school board hopes to move past controversial vote to reinstate teacher

Washington County Attorney Tom Seeley told the board Thursday they could debate and revote on teacher Jennifer Collins’ reinstatement at the beginning of the next school year if one of the five members who voted to reinstate her — Mary Beth Dellinger, Keith Ervin, David Hammond, Annette Buchanan and Philip McLain — brought the issue back to the table.

On Friday, most members reached said they would rather move past the issue and continue work on other school district business.

“The harsh reality of it is, when the board votes on something, the majority rules,” board member Todd Ganger said. “Whether you voted for it or not, you have to go along with the way the board speaks. I wasn’t happy with it, and I’m still not happy with it, but it’s not up to me anymore.”

At the tail end of Thursday’s public meeting, Ganger suggested any of the five members who may wish to revisit the decision should do so, but said he would never approach individual members outside meetings to attempt to influence their opinions on school business.

“That’s something they need to do on their own, if they think it needs to be done,” he said, before adding that the public forum the night before was “a powerful night hearing from the parents of the children and people in the community that wanted (the board) to re-look at it.”

Board Chair Jack Leonard said he supported the speakers who followed school board policy by requesting to address the members with their concerns, but he did not call for a re-vote.

The board voted in November to terminate Collins after charges of inappropriate contact with students, which included hugging, kissing on the head and sticking her finger in the ears of some of her students.

Juvenile Court Judge Randy Kennedy recommended Collins’ termination after a hearing in December, and she appealed that decision in April’s school board meeting. The board voted 5-4 to reinstate her after reading hundreds of pages of transcripts and evidence and after a failed vote seeking to uphold the judge’s decision.

At the time, board member Mary Beth Dellinger, a retired teacher who made the motion to reinstate Collins, said she “found nothing that would warrant this teacher to lose her job. In (her) opinion, she has already been punished and should be reinstated.”

The decision was against the advice of Gray Elementary’s Principal, Travis Thompson, and the district’s Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton.

“The parents received a message that we cannot be counted on to protect the safety and well-being of students in our care,” Halliburton said last month. “The extremely small percentage of teachers who are ineffective and choose to be insubordinate have now received a green light to do so.”

McLain, one of the members who voted to reinstate Collins, said Friday he thought the dismissal was a step too far to punish the teacher, and he wished the board and the district could move past the disagreement.

“School board members probably go through more training than most other elected officials, and we’re told that when the board votes, those in the minority should accept that and move on,” he said. “In my opinion, this whole thing needs to go away, and we need to get back to educating our children and taking care of the business of building a new school.”

After speakers Thursday said they’d heard rumors of school board members potentially seeking to oust Halliburton because of her dissent, Ganger confirmed he’d also heard the same rumor independent of the meeting.

“I’ve had people in the community say things to me, that certain board members have mentioned that,” Ganger said Friday. “Part of my responsibility as a school board member is to sit down with the director when there’s a disagreement, not to go out into the community and discuss it.”

Leonard likewise said mentions of terminating Halliburton’s contract nine months into her tenure were premature.

“I haven’t heard anyone say that personally, but I hope that’s not the case,” he said.

McLain said he had no idea where the rumor came from.

“I have no plans to review her contract at this time,” he said. “Two more years down the road is when we’re supposed to look at her contract for the possibility of an extension or not.

“I think she’s got the ability and the opportunity to be a great superintendent.”

Halliburton did not return calls Friday seeking comment.

If the board were to cut her contract short, a termination clause requires the district to pay her $127,500 over the next three years.

The individual board members will soon fill out surveys to gauge their views of Halliburton’s performance. Though the results of the surveys do not have any bearing on directors’ employment statuses, they usually help to guide their administrative actions in the coming years.