East Side Early Learning System named for former principal

Wandell is the former principal at East Side and continued to lead the school for several years after he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. He has led a very public struggle against the disease, capped off by his motto of "Faith over Fear" that is still seen in yards and lots around Elizabethton.

Wandell attended the ceremony and spoke to the audience through his wife, Tabitha. "East Side is and always has been home to me. I am elated to know that it is now the home of the early learning center."

Through his wife, Wandell described the faculty and staff of East Side as instrumental in making the school a safe and loving place, where everyone felt welcome.

"I received more joy and blessings from East Side than I ever gave," the Wandells said. "I hope I made a difference in the East Side community, because you made a difference to me.”

He said the support he has received from the community has been nothing short of a miracle. "I hope and pray that my motto 'faith over fear' resonates with everyone here today."

The main speaker was Brian Culbert, who was a principal in the school system at the same time as Wandell.

Culbert said Wandell was an innovative principal who cared very much for his students. One example Culbert gave was that Wandell was concerend about the health of the students, not just their test scores. He also was committed to closing the gap between the advanced students and the disadvantaged ones.

Cublert said Wandell taught teachers as well as students. He said he taught them how to care for students, how to educate them and how to have fun with them.

As a result of his attributes, Culbert said Wandell was named one of three Grand Division Principal of the Year.

At the end of his speech, Culbert said Tabitha Wandell loved Josh so much that she married him and took his last name. She said the Elizabethton City School System also loves Wandell and is taking his name for the early learning center.