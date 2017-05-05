ETSU Quillen College of Medicine graduates 73 — largest class in school history

Seventy-three students received their doctoral hoods from class-selected hooders Dr. Tom Kwasigroch, associate dean for student affairs and professor of biomedical sciences, and Dr. Jason Moore, professor and clerkship director in the Department of Family Medicine.

Prior to the hooding portion of the event, more than 20 awards were presented to students in the Class of 2017, including:

· Aaron Campbell, the recipient of the Ann Tranum Hawkins Award for Excellence in Women’s Health, which is presented to a student who has demonstrated exceptional involvement in activities promoting the health care of women;

· Yaroslav Yatsky, the recipient of the Bieber Scholarship, which is presented to a graduating student who established a keen interest in sciences prior to entering medical school or seeks a career in research. The student must have overcome personal adversity along the way to achieving completion of a medical degree;

· Roseline Desvaristes, who received the Henry Clay Reister Award for starting a medical career later in life after having a previous career;

· Jennifer Bowman, who was awarded the Leonard Tow 2017 Humanism in Medicine Award, presented by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to the student, as judged by his or her peers, who consistently demonstrates compassion and empathy in the delivery of care to patients;

· Justin Gagel, who was awarded the Dean’s Distinguished Student Award by Dr. Robert Means, dean of the medical school. The award is presented to the senior student, judged by the clinical faculty and classmates, to demonstrate superb clinical skills and potential for becoming an excellent physician; and

· Tatiana Patsimas, the recipient of the Cheryl L. McLemore, M.D. Memorial Pediatrics Award. This annual award was endowed to recognize an outstanding senior medical student who has been accepted into an accredited pediatric residency program. It was established by Eric Emerson in memory of his wife, Dr. Cheryl Leigh McLemore, a Quillen College of Medicine alumna who passed away last year.

ETSU President Brian Noland awarded diplomas to all 73 students. The program concluded with the administration of the Hippocratic Oath to the new doctors and all physicians in the audience. It was led by Dr. Reid Blackwelder, professor and interim chair of the Department of Family Medicine.