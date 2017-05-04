SPIRE helps inspire students at Jonesborough Middle School

In grades 5-8, 27 students participated in a program that allowed them to create their own unique and expressive autobiographies out of recycled books.

The school was chosen to receive the Focus Grant, which allows schools more access to resources that help students who are having trouble learning and reading. The grant also helped fund the Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence, which has encouraged students to get excited about their academic growth through interactive projects and a multi-sensory approach to teaching.

Allecia Frizzell, the supervisor of the special education program at the school, described how the grant and SPIRE program has helped with this goal.

“With the grant, we have been able to do this and provide more resources to the students,” Frizzell said. “And we’ve been able to see significant progress.”

Ross Roberts, an instructor at the school, said the project was a positive experience, both for the teachers and students involved, allowing them a chance to get excited about their learning and academic growth, while also giving them a chance to be artistic through activities such as the recent book alteration project project.

Before they unveiled the projects on Thursday morning for parents, school board members and school administrators, instructors involved in the interactive project gave presentations about their experience working with the students.

“This has really encouraged the students here to express themselves and read more,” Roberts said. “It’s a synergy of self-expression and learning.”

Projects such as these, in which SPIRE encourages students to participate, have created a dramatic improvement in both academic growth and enthusiasm among students. Roberts said this is because it gives the students more freedom to be artistic and explore their own individual interests.

“This really took a shape of its own,” Roberts added. “When you’re reading and writing for your own interests, it really changes things.”

Crystal Lyons, the lead school interventionist for Focus, emphasized the positive impact such projects as these have had on the students involved. She said before the project, many lacked confidence in their ability to learn and grow.

“Before this project, many of them didn’t care,” Lyons said. “Once they got involved, things started to change.”

Though this was a team effort involving the entire school and other instructors, it was all about allowing the students to find their voice, according to Erin Redden-Carr, an instructor involved with the project.

“Ultimately, these students are making the real efforts to learn,” Redden-Carr said.

One of the most notable things about the book project was not only the academic improvement among the students, but the self-expression and creativity.

“It’s really amazing to see how creative these students really are,” Lyons said. “And they’re now excited to come in the classroom and learn.”