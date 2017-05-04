Teacher's reinstatment, director's fate in spotlight at Washington County Board of Education meeting

Eight speakers took turns at the lectern during the lengthy Washington County Board of Education meeting, addressing the board’s narrow 5-4 April vote to reinstate Gray Elementary School teacher Jennifer Collins. Collins was terminated after allegations of inappropriately touching students and insubordination and after an impartial hearing officer recommended the action.

She successfully appealed that decision last month, with the board voting to reverse the termination and reinstate Collins at the beginning of the next school year.

Halliburton voiced her objection to the move, and said she felt the decision was not made with the safety of the children in mind.

“The board’s decision has made a clear message to the stakeholders in this community,” she said at April’s meeting. “The parents received a message that we cannot be counted on to protect the safety and well-being of students in our care.”

At the roundtable discussion at the end of the meeting, board member Todd Ganger addressed rumors that some other board members were talking about possibly dismissing Halliburton, another point hinted at in the 45 minutes of public comments.

“I’d hate to think that’s a way to get back at her for her doing her job and recommending termination of a teacher,” Ganger said. “I’d like to think this board would support the director, and if you cannot support the director, to at least keep it to yourself.”

The speakers on Thursday echoed the concern for student safety Halliburton had raised at the April meeting. Many asked if the results would have been the same for a male teacher making female students uncomfortable with physical contact.

Each speaker was met with a round of applause from the majority of those in the audience, which filled almost every seat in the meeting room.

Rebecca Weems was one of those who stepped forward.

She identified herself as both a teacher at Gray Elementary and the mother of one of the boys who complained about Collins’ behavior.

Weems told the board that she is the ‘RW’ mentioned in the 300 pages of transcripts, and admitted the fear she felt addressing the board on its decision, but said it was something she had to do. She recounted the difficult school year she and her son have faced, citing social media attacks, dirty looks and accusations that she and her son have both been faced with because of the situation.

“I did not ask for any of this,” she told the board. “I did not plot, plan or begin a witch hunt of any kind and to even suggest to use my child in such a way certainly says more of the character of those spreading such hatred than it does of my own.”

Weems went on to ask the board what many before and after her asked — would the result have been the same if it had been a male teacher accused of making a female student uncomfortable with kisses and inappropriate touching?

“You have negated his words. You have negated his tears. You have negated his feelings. You have negated him,” she told the board members.

Washington County Attorney Tom Seeley III told board members that the issue could be brought back to the board if one of the members who voted to reinstate Collins — Mary Beth Dellinger, Keith Ervin, David Hammond, Annette Buchanan and Philip McLain — brought the issue back to the table.

Ganger suggested during roundtable discussion that now might be the time to do so, but only he, Ervin and Clarence Mabe brought the issue up during their final comments.

“I voice my opinion, I vote the way I feel like I need to vote and it probably (doesn’t) agree with most people out there tonight, but I’ve not changed my way in 12 years,” Ervin said. “Washington County School System is an excellent school system and that’s all the teachers in Washington County school system. And that’s all I’ve got to say.”

