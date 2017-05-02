Washington County schools honor teachers in first ever Teacher of the Year banquet

Twenty-five teachers, several from each county school, were recognized Tuesday evening at the first annual Washington County Teacher of the Year Banquet. Each recipient was chosen by peers, and community leaders were able to recognize the county’s teachers for the hard work they provide.

“What you want to do is make sure that you bring the community together, especially community leaders, to highlight what the teachers do every day in the classroom,” Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said. “It’s important to honor some of the best teachers.”

The banquet comes ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week next week, and several sponsors from the area came together with donations to make the event possible. Halliburton said she’d like to see the event become a tradition in the future.

Jill Leonard, a teacher at South Central Elementary School, has won the award a few other times in her 22 years as an educator, but said this was her first time attending an event dedicated to the awards.

“It’s nice to not only be recognized for the work we do in the classroom, but to also be appreciated for it,” she said.

Pre-K through fourth grade recipients were Mishayla Hensley, Julia Moore, Cody Patterson, Kristen Hensley, Jerri Blanton, Rhonda Cartwright, Alana Street, Jill Leonard, Mary Beth Larimer and Shalina Willis. Grades 5-8 teachers honored were Amanda Milhorn, Amber Tate, Sarah Ratliff, Christine Lewis, Stephanie Tolley, Stephanie Gouge, Jeff Gray Chris Campbell, Diana O’Neal and Elizabeth Dulaney. Teachers in grades 9-12 who were honored included Curtis Dishner and Lauren Murr. System level teachers who were honored with Teacher of the Year were Alana Street for Pre-K-4, Stephanie Gouge for grades 5-8 and Curtis Disneyer for the grades 9-12 category.

