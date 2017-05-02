Milligan commencement ceremonies set for Saturday

At 10 a.m., during the commencement ceremony of the School of Arts & Humanities, School of Bible & Ministry and the William B. Greene, Jr., School of Business & Technology, there will be two student speakers: Noah Evans of Salem, Virginia, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and humanities, and Esanse Gardner of Johnson City, Tennessee, earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

At 2 p.m., during the commencement ceremony of the School of Sciences & Allied Health and the School of Social Sciences & Education, the two student speakers will be Matthew Owens of Perryville, Maryland, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in political science and Charlotte Stephens of Essex, United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Milligan will award 121 degrees at the 10 a.m. ceremony and 99 degrees at the 2 p.m. ceremony. The May 2017 graduates include 49 Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), 87 Bachelor of Science (B.S.), 35 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.), one Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.), 15 Master of Business Administration (MBA), eight Master of Education (M.Ed.), two Master of Science in Counseling (M.S.C.), one Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, four Master of Arts in Religion (M.A.R.), four Master of Arts in Christian Ministries (M.A.C.M.), 11 Master of Divinity (M.Div.) and three Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) students.

A complete schedule of graduation activities is available online at www.milligan.edu/commencement or by calling 423-461-8681. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be broadcast live at www.milligan.edu/streaming.