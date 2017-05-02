Elizabethton schools ready to help sick and injured children

For the parents of children enrolled in the Elizabethton City School System, the answer is the same as it is for a growing number of other school systems in the region: the Niswonger Virtual Health Clinic.

Teresa Robinson, systemwide nursing supervisor for the Elizabethton schools, said the virtual clinic was just installed a couple of weeks ago. She said the new system has many advantages, with a school nurse in direct contact with a physician or nurse practitioner as a student's heart rate, temperature, blood pressure and other vital readings are being transmitted instantly.

Robinson said the system “brings the clinic into the schools," and will "keep kids in school more." She said it can help with diagnosing flu, colds, some injuries and other illnesses that require a doctor's attention. Prescriptions can be ordered and the treatment emailed to the student's pediatrician.

The virtual clinic is accessed through a computer in the school nurse's office. Attached to the computer are such instruments common in every doctor's office, such as a stethoscope or an otoscope. The readings from these instruments are immediately transmitted to the doctor or nurse practitioner miles away from the school.

The doctor, the school nurse and the patient can communicate on the computer screen

The virtual clinic was created through a partnership between Niswonger Children's Hospital and First Assist Urgent Care. The virtual clinic uses eMD Anywhere technology.

“Being able to offer this kind of clinic to the kids in our community is wonderful,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “At the children’s hospital, we’re dedicated to helping families, and this is just one more way we’re reaching outside of the hospital walls to care for children in our region.”

With the addition of the five Elizabethton schools, the Niswonger Virtual Health Clinic now is in 66 schools, including the Kingsport and Bristol city school systems and the Unicoi, Greene and Hawkins county school systems.