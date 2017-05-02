Elizabethton City Schools joins state summer reading program

“To reach our goals as a state, we know that our struggling readers need support beyond strong, daily classroom instruction for 180 days of the year,” said Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen. “Read to be Ready summer programs help communities ensure our youngest learners are getting the targeted support they need year-round. Above all, we want students to develop the skills and abilities that will grow their motivation and confidence to become lifelong readers and thinkers.”

Last year, the Tennessee Department of Education and Human Services in partnership with first lady Crissy Haslam funded summer programs serving a total of 600 students. This year, 11,000 students will benefit from the programs, an investment of over $30 million. The purpose is to provide students with the support they need to continue developing their reading skills during the summer.

“Summer reading loss can have a significant impact on the academic progress made by our students during the school year,” Mrs. Haslam said. “These Read to Be Ready summer programs are an innovative and strategic approach to combating that summer slide and improving reading proficiency across the state.”

Camp Read-A-Lot will take place from June 5-30, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Teachers will identify rising first-, second- and third-graders who will benefit the most from the program. Applications will be sent home in May to these students. West Side teacher Julie Hartsook, Instructional Reading Coach Anna Hurley and others worked together to complete the application to offer this new program in Elizabethton.