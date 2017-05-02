3 local schoolteachers receive Tennessee reading grants

Teachers Julie Hartsook at Elizabethton City Schools’ East Side Elementary, Renee' Lingerfelt at Unicoi County’s Love Chapel Elementary School, and Angela Shelton at Washington County’s Jonesborough Elementary School were among 212 grant recipients across Tennessee.

The program will fund educational camps that aid upcoming first, second, and third graders who are not on their grade level in reading. In all, the department is awarding more than $8.5 million.

In a news release, State Sen. Rusty Crowe applauded the Department of Education’s efforts to expand Read to be Ready Summer Grant program to more than 11,000 students in 107 Tennessee communities. With support from First Lady Crissy Haslam, the state Departments of Education and Human Services joined to expand the Read to be Ready Summer Grant program through an investment of $30 million over the next three years.

“These grants will open up worlds never reached by these students through increasing their reading proficiency,” said Crowe, a member of the Senate Education Committee. “This program can transform the lives of these young Tennesseans by increasing their ability to read fluently, decode words, improve phonetic awareness, and enhance their confidence and interest in reading.”