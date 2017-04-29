Elizabethton City Schools, Tennessee General Assembly going opposite directions on outsourcing

But a number of Tennessee legislators seem to be drawing a line with some of Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed outsourcing proposals for higher education and state parks.

And that suggests state legislators and Elizabethton City School System administrators are headed in opposite directions on outsourcing. The local educators hope to profit from the efficiencies and, perhaps, the buying power of a large management corporation.

On Thursday, those school administrators traveled to Greeneville to observe the impact outsourcing food services has had on the Greene County School System. The outsourcing arrangement is one of only three in the state handling a school nutrition program.

The visit was just an early step on the process of contracting out the school's food service operations, but a request for proposals may soon be made.

“Our goal is to increase child nutrition and to focus on making healthy choices and lifestyles, and we feel that considering the food we’re serving kids is an important part of that,” said Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour.

The members of the Tennessee General Assembly aren't as enthusiastic about the potential benefits of outsourcing.

Rep. John Holsclaw, who represents Elizabethton in the House of Representatives, said five bills are being considered in the General Assembly on outsourcing of state government operations.

They are House Joint Resolution Bill 459, which calls for a halt to state facilities outsourcing; House Bill 1208 and its companion Senate Bill 1110, which prohibit outsourcing in state parks; and House Bill 1331 and its companion, Senate Bill 1327, which would require the commissioner of finance and administration to notify all members of the General Assembly when making recommendations for outsourcing of a state agency program.

Most of the inspiration behind the bills has nothing to do with the philosophical arguments of government versus private business efficiency, and everything to do with some of Gov. Bill Haslam's privatization plans for management of state higher education facilities and state parks, particularly the Inn at Fall Creek Falls.

Joint Resolution 459 states the lawmakers "have many concerns about the potential negative impacts" of the contract with the Chicago-based real estate management firm Jones Lang LaSalle for statewide facilities management, as well as a potential contract to outsource work at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

The bill calls for a halt to statewide facilities management and state park outsourcing processes for one year so that the General Assembly can study the effects of the outsourcing on public services, local economies and state workers.

Going further is House Bill 1208, which would add a section to the state law to state "the management, operation, and perservation of state parks, including the management, operation, and preservation of any buildings, facilities, structures or improvements upon state park property must not be the subject of any private contract or otherwise outsourced to any private company or individual."

House Bill 1331 would require all members of the General Assembly to be notified when outsourcing is recommended to the governor and the Finance Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Clearly when politics is involved, much more is considered in outsourcing than just the promise of greater efficiency or cost savings. That is why Gardenhour stated food service workers would continue to be school employees until they retire if their evaluations are satisfactory.