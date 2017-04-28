Milligan thanks companies for supporting future engineers

Without the money and program support from Eastman, NN Inc., Nuclear Fuel Services, TPI Corporation and private donor Ruth Myers, college President Bill Greer said the mechanical and electrical engineering majors may have never been.

Four labs in the engineering school, in the bottom floor of the Emmanuel Christian Seminary folded into Milligan’s programs in 2015, were named for the corporations.

“This is a significant milestone in our college’s history and a step toward the goal of the largest fundraiser in our history,” he said. “We’re grateful for every donor and every gift we’ve gotten.”

The institution’s Forward Ever Campaign seeks $40 million for endowment, scholarships, academic support, new programs, campus infrastructure and student housing. Started in 2007, phase one of the campaign, completed in 2011, raised more than $28 million.

After announcing the new engineering program in 2014, the first classes were held last August. Greer said administrators worked diligently to build the program for at least five years.

At Milligan, he said technical majors will benefit from a grounding in Christian liberal arts, which he said will drive students’ integrity, character and work ethic.

Bo Pless, a freshman engineering major from Elizabethton, said he hoped his education at the college will help him do good in the world.

“The amount of stuff I’ve learned this year has been crazy,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I end up as a pastor, a lawyer, a doctor, a teacher or an engineer, I’m going to keep Jesus Christ as the focus of everything.”

Representatives from each of the corporations for which the labs were named received etched glass awards from the college thanking them for the support.

Bob Hart, former president of Eastman Chemical Company, said he was glad to see new engineers receiving educations.

Hart attended classes at the Milligan campus in 1944-45 when it was converted into a Naval officers training school during World War II.

Greer said the school is nearing the goal of the Forward Ever Campaign, which should help carry it into the future.

“We’re positioned well to close out our first 150 years, and we’re looking forward to the next 150,” he said.