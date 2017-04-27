School Board discusses 2017-2018 budget

The School Board held a workshop session on Thursday to go over the budget request with Christa Byrd, the county's finance director.

Local taxes for the school system would amount to $9.8 million in the proposed budget. Property taxes would provide $5.8 million of the total. Sales taxes are projected to bring in $3.6 million.

The biggest political question is the funding of a 15th school resource officer for the system. Carter County Commissioner Larry "Doc" Miller recently began a campaign to get an officer for the only school in the system that did not have an officer assigned, Little Milligan Elementary School.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford is also seeking a grant to fund the additional position and equipment for the officer.

The proposed 1 percent increase in pay for non-teaching employees, or paraprofessionals, should also be popular with the County Commission. These employees include janitors, bus drivers, cooks and school secretaries. A salary survey was recently completed, which included recommendations to increase salaries by $450,000.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward said those increases would have to be made in increments. The recommended 1 percent increase would require $60,000 in new money.

The total increase in medical insurance premiums will be $291,000. The state's Basic Education Program will fund $119,000 of that amount, leaving $172,000 coming from local funding.

Some of the local funding needs can be made up from reallocating some local revenues. In the past few years, those funds have been going into the fund balance, creating a healthy reserve.

Byrd is recommending the county recognize $617,000 of this revenue, and use it in the 2017-18 operating budget. She said the $617,000 figure was a conservative estimate.

While Monday's meeting will focus on the local portion of the budget, Federal Projects Director Jeri Beth Nave sounded the alarm about possible reductions in federal funding.

She said if the Trump Administration's proposed budget for the Department of Education is approved, "we are going to be in real trouble.It will hurt our schools."

Nave said the cuts would come in the Title I programs. She said in anticipation of funding reductions, no new teachers were being funded from Title I funds, but she did plan to meet the needs for additional personnel by hiring three part-time positions.