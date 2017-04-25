Hampton High School once again shines in state technical competition

This year, 11 students in Daniel Arnett's architecture and engineering design class earned first-place honors in state competition. It is not the first time the school has had such extraordinary accomplishments. Last year, Hampton's SkillsUSA chapter was designated the most outstanding chapter in the state in Division II. The students were just six points shy of repeating the accomplishment this year.

"They are a pretty amazing group," Arnett said of his students. "They do what it takes. They put in the time. They have been working on a project at 10 p.m.."

In addition to such hard working students, Arnett said he has had strong support from the Carter County School System administration, especially from Mickey Taylor and Debbie Madgett of the career technical education program.

Many of this year's gold medal winners from Hampton are seniors and back to back state winners. "I am going to miss them," Arnett said.

Many of the students repaid the compliment, saying their teacher is always willing to help and to explain. "He is like a father figure for us," several students said.

The students who won championships in SkillsUSA competition in 2017 were:

• Ian Killey, first place, architectural drafting.

• Zack Oliver, first place, additive manufacturing (team member).

• Philip Arrington, first place, additive manufacturing (team member).

• Allison Arrington, first place, Quiz Bowl (team member).

• Darryl Hitechew, first place, Quiz Bowl (team member).

• Dakota Pierce, first place, Quiz Bowl (team member).

• Austin Boling, first place, Quiz Bowl (team member).

• DJ Oliver, first place, Quiz Bowl (team member).

• Harley Hill, first place, dental assisting.

Students who won chapionships in state competition for the Technology Student Association were:

• Ian Kelly, first place, two dimension CAD architecture.

• Ryan Kelly, first place, in tree dimension CAD engineering.

There were also several students placing third in state competition. They were:

• Ryan Kelly, third place in SkillsUSA technical drafting.

• Philip Arrington, third place in Technology Student Association flight endurance.

• Allison Arrington, third place (team member) in technology quiz bowl.

• Darryl Hitechew, third place (team member) in technology quiz bowl.

• Dakota Pierce, third place (team member( in technology quiz bowl.