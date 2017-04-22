Unicoi County agriculture students growing careers

From hydroponically grown strawberries and hothouse plants that sell like hotcakes in the greenhouse on the UCHS campus, to the crops in research and development in the school’s greenhouse complex at Indian Creek, to the very visible landscaping contracts the students carry out in Erwin, the future farmers are flexing both their minds and their muscles.

“Everything we do goes back into the program,” agriculture teacher Lucas Anders said of the students’ money-making enterprises. “We use it for travel for educational programs and a lot of FFA scholarship competitions, to take the burden off of them for hotels.

“There are a lot of competitions for scholarships they can earn, and we try to make that possible for them. Our students have traveled more than 3,000 miles. They have been to Chicago and Atlanta and to Knoxville numerous times.”

The students’ best-known enterprises include the spring and fall plant sales conducted for many years in a hothouse located just outside their classroom in the Career Technical Education building, where garden plants and flowers are grown from seed and the plant-hungry community comes to shop.

Their strawberry sales are a newer venture conducted in partnership with a hydroponic grower in the Chuckey community who is a former UCHS agriculture student himself and glad to have their market outlet.

In addition to the public, buyers include school systems in Unicoi and Carter counties and Johnson City, which are pleased to have the locally grown and fresh picked berries for their students and to see the dollars they spend on produce bolstering a local education program.

Unicoi County teachers and students have also enjoyed the three different types of Bibb lettuce the UCHS ag-science students have so far cultivated in their ongoing research of which variety they will eventually offer for sale in a similar farm-to-school produce growing project.

To help advance that project, Anders said this year’s butterhead lettuce crop — currently in three phases of growth at the UCHS greenhouse complex in Indian Creek — will be evaluated by University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension experts this week.

Lesser known to the local buying public is the organic fertilizer the students produce and offer for sale at the bargain price of $5 per pound. Produced by earthworms in five large vats tended and harvested by students, the worm castings are sifted and packaged for sale by a processor in Mountain City.

Anders said the value of the worm castings is something the UCHS agriculture program is still learning about through its application to the program’s hothouse plants and produce and to the high school’s athletic fields, and something for which the program hopes to develop a better local market.

More visible to the public is the agriculture students’ considerable landscaping skills, which last school year provided a crowning jewel for the downtown Erwin beautification project.

The several months the students spent planting dozens of roses, flowers, crepe myrtle and other decorative trees and shrubs along Main Avenue and its adjoining side streets last spring recently paid off with a followup contract: The town will have a similar beautification project along the Second Street corridor from the interstate into downtown.

The more than $2,000 cost of the new landscaping is limited to the price of materials — close to two dozen trees, shrubs and flowers — to be planted by the students for the value of the skills they will develop.

The trees and flowers will go in along Second Street within the next two weeks at about the same time the large coconut husk hanging baskets also contracted by the town and put together by the high school students go up on the light posts downtown.

“The program is a point of pride for our community and our school,” Anders said. “Agriculture is a great economic driver. It’s the No. 1 industry in the state of Tennessee and the opportunities are unlimited.”

