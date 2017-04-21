Elizabethton students enjoy Earth Day

The day could be remembered for over 100 years. That’s because Harold McCormick Elementary School’s first-graders helped plant a pin oak on the campus, with a little help from representatives of Trane Inc., Dan Lee, Brad Peterson and Amy Goodyear.

Goodyear wore a bumblebee costume, and used the big stinger to help make her points to the students as she talked about conservation.

After her talk, the students walked with the Trane representatives as a small pin oak tree was taken to a big hole that had already been dug. Lee told the children how important one tree can be. He told them the tree grows straight and tall and makes lots of shade. He said it takes in lots of carbon dioxide, taking in as much as Trane’s entire fleet of vehicles produces in this district.

Lee said the boys and girls can watch the tree grow, and one day they can even take their grandchildren to see the tree.

“I don’t have any grandchildren,” one first-grade boy informed Lee.

It was also a big day at West Side Elementary, where Masterpiece Mixers of Johnson City held a painting workshop with the kindergarten students. Then the children spread mulch and cleared weeds out of their garden beds on the playground of the campus during the warm afternoon.