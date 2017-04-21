ETSU Distinguished President’s Trust, President’s Society welcome new members

The trust is comprised of individuals, organizations and businesses whose cumulative giving to ETSU is in excess of $10,000 each, usually the result of annual giving or combinations of significant major or realized planned gifts. The President’s Society recognizes DPT members whose cumulative gifts to the university have reached $50,000.

ETSU President Brian Noland and ETSU Foundation Vice Chairman Thomas Krieger welcomed 35 new members of the DPT and 18 new and rising members of the President’s Society during the formal dinner.

Noland expressed appreciation for the transformative efforts of this group of more than 1,400 contributors.

“Tonight, I think we can see what a significant role the ETSU Foundation and its supporters play in making our institution such a great one. What has taken place this evening, and all of what makes our university great, is made possible through your generosity and support,” Noland said while addressing the audience at the DPT event.

“You have provided resources to build new facilities, endow chairs and provide scholarships to our students. Tonight, I say thank you. Thank you for making dreams possible for our students. Thank you for making East Tennessee State University a great university.”

Krieger said, “The ETSU Foundation continues to benefit greatly from the leadership, support and service of these new members and all Distinguished President’s Trust members. The support they provide enables ETSU to continue offering excellent educational opportunities for our students and resources for our faculty and staff. I encourage other alumni and friends to join the Distinguished President’s Trust in helping ETSU to continue its enduring legacy of service for our region, nation and world.”

“I am excited to announce that the DPT members have collectively contributed over $190 million to benefit the university,” said Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter. “Among other very noteworthy projects, this group has enabled the ETSU Foundation to award almost 1,200 scholarships to our students during this past year.”

The newest DPT members include Dr. Faith W. Akin; All Classical Portland; Mr. Michael and Mrs. LeAngela Alread; Dr. James L. Anderson and Mrs. Darla Anderson; Mr. Jimmy H. Baker; Dr. Boyce M. Berry and Mrs. Patricia Berry; Dr. Mary Dave Blackman; Dr. William Arthur Block, Jr. and Mrs. Teri Odom Block; Mr. Stephen E. Buttolph and Mrs. Judy Buttolph; Dr. Randy L. Byington and Mrs. Jo Ann Byington; Center for Appalachian Substance Abuse Policy; Mr. David C. Evans; FACE Amusement Group; Mr. David L. Gibbs and Dr. Karen A. Gibbs; Dr. Mark L. Giroux and Dr. Beverly Joy Smith; Mr. Aaron R. Heaton and Mrs. Shelley D. Crowder-Heaton; Mr. James R. Hill, Jr.; Dr. Norma Jane Hogan and Mr. Eddy Hogan; Mr. Sam J. LaPorte; Mrs. Darcy and Mr. Richard Martin; Mr. Peter Morrisett and Mrs. Joyce Morrisett; Dr. John M. Morse and Mrs. Jane A. Morse; The Musical Theatre Project; Ms. Rebecca D. Perkins; Reinhart Food Service; Dr. David H. Sewell and Mrs. Mary Sewell; Shafer Insurance Agency; Mr. James W. Sledge; Dr. Raymond B. Stewart; Dr. Lesli A. Taylor; Mr. Michael S. White and Dr. Sherri Lyn White; Mr. Marshall L. Wilkins and Mrs. Clare Wilkins; and WWFM The Classical Network.

The President’s Society is comprised of DPT members whose lifelong contributions to the ETSU Foundation exceed $50,000. Most of these donors are permanently recognized on the President’s Society Hall of Honor in Burgin E. Dossett Hall.

The newest members of the Bronze Society, which recognizes donors with cumulative contributions of at least $50,000, include East-Tenn Rent-Alls; Dr. Todd A. Fowler and Mrs. Sally Fowler; Dr. Tony Katras, The Thomas M. and Irene B. Kirbo Charitable Foundation; Dr. Mary L. Michal; and Mr. Arthur H. and Mrs. Carolyn K. Williams.

The Silver Society honors donors with cumulative contributions of at least $100,000. New members include Mr. Lynn W. Brown; Dr. Kyle T. Colvett & Mrs. Mary E. Colvett; Dr. John Kenneth Herd; Lt. Gen. Ronald V. and Mrs. Rebecca J. Hite; Dr. Ardis L. Nelson; Dr. William and Mrs. Judith A. Tindall; and WWOZ.

Attaining Platinum Society Level I, at $1 million in cumulative contributions, are Mrs. Sonia and Mr. James King; and the Mrs. Ginger Hawk and the late Mr. Frank E. Rutherford.

Attaining Platinum Society Level IV, at $4 million in cumulative contributions, are Mr. James J. and Mrs. Sandra G. Powell.