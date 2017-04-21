Carter schools shine in state technology competition

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton placed six gold medalists this year, while Hampton High School has won 12 gold medals in SkillsUSA and Tennessee Technology Student Association.
TCAT Elizabethton Gold medalists were:
• Leon Dover, welding.
• Nathaniel Stonecipher, Elijah Malone and John Isaacs, millwright-career pathways showcase manufacturing.
• Ben Livingston, sheet metal.
• Amanda Allen, nursing-extemporaneous speaking.
Receiving silver medals were:
• Kelsi Vermillion, nursing-health occupations professional portfolio.
• Austin Denham, diesel power equipment.
Also participating in the competition were Stacy Williamson, administrative office technology-customer service; Caitlin Duke, AOT-prepared speech; Zackary Buckles, diesel power equipment; Joe Traughber, nursing-medical math; and Hannah Carter, computer information technology telecommunications cabling.
For Hampton High School the winners were:
• Ian Kelly — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in architectural drafting and 1st Place at TN TSA in 2D CAD architecture.
• Ryan Kelly — 3rd Place at TN SkillsUSA in technical drafting and 1st Place at TN TSA in CAD 3D engineering.
• Zack Oliver — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in additive manufacturing (team member).
• Philip Arrington — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in additive manufacturing (team member); 3rd Place at TN TSA in flight endurance.
• Allison Arrington — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in quiz bowl (team member); 3rd Place at TN TSA in technology quiz bowl (team member).
• Darryl Hitechew — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in Quiz Bowl (team member); 3rd Place at TN TSA in technology quiz bowl (team member).
• Dakota Pierce — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in quiz bowl (team member); 3rd Place at TN TSA in technology quiz bowl (team member).
• Austin Boling — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in quiz bowl (team member).
• DJ Oliver — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in quiz bowl (team member).
• Harley Hill — 1st Place at TN SkillsUSA in dental assisting.
Gold medalists will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky., June 19-23.