School board accepts low bid on roofing project

On Thursday evening, the county Board of Education voted to accept a $240,570 bid from Morristown Roofing, the lowest of three bids on the re-roofing project opened Thursday afternoon.

“We were very pleased,” School Director John English said of the bid. “Our architects, Beeson and Lusk, told us it’s an excellent price. We’ve worked with them on other things in the past and they have always done an excellent job.”

The work is scheduled to take place between May 22 and Aug. 4, beginning just after the close of the current school year and wrapping up just before classes resume in August.

The board also voted to offer a 50-year, $10 lease to the Flag Pond Ruritan Club for a one-acre tract of land located adjacent to the old Flag Pond School to help the club secure grant funding for a pavilion.

English recommended the lease, saying the club has maintained the property for the school system for many years and used it to provide a number of festivals and other events for the community.

According to English, grant funding for the pavilion’s construction is available to the club but requires ownership of the property which the school system’s attorney advises can be satisfied through a long-term lease.

Board member Garland Evely made the motion to the have the attorney draft the lease. Board Vice Chairman Steve Willis seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously to approve.

In other business, the board began the process of purchasing new textbooks for the high school’s Career Technical Education Department with the approval of a teacher committee to select the books. It voted to extend its contracts for phone and internet service for the school system for one year and its cell phone service contract on a month-by-month basis, and approved the sale of three buses, a van, a backhoe and dump truck through the online auction site GovDeals.com.

English told the board all of the vehicles are dated and in need of parts and the school system has previously done very well selling surplus equipment through the auction site.

