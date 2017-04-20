Community briefs

A one-day course in “Basic Photography,” taught by professional photographer Keith Dixon, will be offered by the East Tennessee State University Office of Professional Development on Saturday.

The session will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Keith Dixon Studios, 308 S. Roan St. Registration is $119, which does not include lunch.

“Basic Photography” will cover the fundamental techniques an expert uses to create memorable images. The class will take participants both into the photographer’s studio and into the field, with a chance to learn the basics, as well as “hidden secrets.”

Topics include the features and settings of a camera, lighting techniques and shot framing. Participants are encouraged to bring their own cameras.

Dixon is the owner/operator of Keith Dixon Studios in Johnson City and focuses his energy on traditional studio work, underwater sessions, projection art and more.

Additional information and registration are available online at www.etsu.edu/professional development (click registration, then course listing). ETSU employees may use their employee audit benefit to pay for the class.

For more information, call the Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878.

King University Choirs to present spring concerts April 21 and 22

BRISTOL — King University’s Music program will present two choral concerts this weekend in King’s Memorial Chapel on the main campus in Bristol.

The Symphonic Choir and Collegium Musicum will perform tonight at 7:30, and the Jazz Choir, Men’s Ensemble and Women’s Ensemble will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Spring Music Concerts are open to the public and free of charge.

For additional information, contact W. Patrick Flannagan at wpflanna@king.edu or 423-652-4846, or Shea A. Clay at saclay@king.edu or 423-652-4831.

Portion of West Market to be closed Thursday night

West Market Street between Buffalo and Commerce streets will be closed from approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, until 5 a.m. Friday, April 21 while utility repairs take place. Traffic will be detoured around the work area.