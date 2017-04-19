Washington County Schools to honor Teachers of the Year at banquet

Each year the Tennessee Department of Education sponsors the Teacher of the Year Program. This program provides the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers as well as promote recognition, respect, and appreciation for teachers in schools throughout Tennessee.
Every school year, Teacher of the Year candidates are nominated at each Washington County school representing grades PreK-4, 5-8, and 9-12. These candidates are reviewed by the district level Teacher of the Year Committee and a system level Teacher of the Year is selected from each grade span.
The System Level Teachers of the Year for 2017-18 are:
— PreK-Grade 4: Alana Street, a self-contained third grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School.
— Grades 5–8: Stephanie Gouge, an eighth grade English/language arts teacher at Lamar Elementary School.
— Grades 9-12: Curtis Dishner, an algebra teacher at Daniel Boone High School.
The banquet will begin at 6 at Grace Meadows Farm located at 170 John France Road in Jonesborough. Along with the systemwide winners, Washington County Schools will be honoring all building-level Teachers of the Year candidates at this banquet. They are:
Pre K - Grade 4
|Boones Creek Elementary
|Mishayla Hensley
|Grade1
|Fall Branch
|Julia Moore
|Kindergarten
|Grandview
|Cody Patterson
|PreK-8 Physical Education
|Gray
|Kristen Hensley
|Grade 3
|Jonesborough Elementary
|Jerri Blanton
|Grade 2
|Lamar
|Rhonda Cartwright
|Kindergarten
|Ridgeview
|Alana Street
|Grade 3
|South Central
|Dr. Jill Leonard
|Kindergarten
|Sulphur Springs
|Mary Beth Larimer
|Grade 4
|West View
|Shalina Willis
|Kindergarten
Grade 5 - Grade 8
|Boones Creek Middle
|Amanda Milhorn
|Grade 6 Math
|Fall Branch
|Amber Tate
|Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts
|Grandview
|Sarah Ratliff
|Grade 7 Math
|Gray
|Christine Lewis
|Grade 7 Math
|Jonesborough Middle
|Stephanie Tolley
|Grade 5 Language Arts & Social Studies
|Lamar
|Stephanie Gouge
|Grade 8 Language Arts
|Ridgeview
|Jeff Gray
|Grades 7 & 8 Social Studies
|South Central
|Chris Campbell
|Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts
|Sulphur Springs
|Diana O’Neal
|Grades 5, 7, & 8 Science
|West View
|Elizabeth Dulaney
|Grades 7 & 8 Language
Grade 9 – Grade 12
|Daniel Boone
|Curtis Dishner
|Grades 11 & 12 Algebra
|David Crockett
|Lauren Murr
|Grades 9 - 12 Chemistry
Washington County received monetary donations of $250.00 from the following businesses and community members to help offset the cost of the banquet:
LPI Inc., Wolfe Development, Eastman Credit Union, News and Neighbor, Bank of TN, Citizens Bank, Appalachian Federal Credit Union, Andrew Johnson Bank, Barnes Exterminating, First Bank and Trust, Mabe Properties, Joe Grandy, Ingles, and Southern Dwellings.
Washington County received donations in the form of services, goods, and venue from the following businesses and community members:
Foster’s Signs, Simms Pizzeria, and Tammy and Mayor Dan Eldridge.
These generous contributions allow for each Teacher of the Year candidate to attend the banquet with a guest.
Each contributor will be invited to attend the banquet and have the opportunity to address the attendees to express their appreciation for our educators and their efforts to positively impact the students of Washington County. In addition, two banners will be displayed recognizing each donor. At the conclusion of the banquet, the banners will be placed at Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School until next year’s banquet.