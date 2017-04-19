logo

Washington County Schools

Washington County Schools to honor Teachers of the Year at banquet

Contributed To The Press • Today at 5:27 PM

Washington County Schools’ first Teacher of the Year Banquet will be held on Tuesday, May 2, in Jonesborough.

Each year the Tennessee Department of Education sponsors the Teacher of the Year Program. This program provides the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers as well as promote recognition, respect, and appreciation for teachers in schools throughout Tennessee.

Every school year, Teacher of the Year candidates are nominated at each Washington County school representing grades PreK-4, 5-8, and 9-12. These candidates are reviewed by the district level Teacher of the Year Committee and a system level Teacher of the Year is selected from each grade span. 

The System Level Teachers of the Year for 2017-18 are:

— PreK-Grade 4: Alana Street, a self-contained third grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School.

— Grades 5–8: Stephanie Gouge, an eighth grade English/language arts teacher at Lamar Elementary School.

— Grades 9-12: Curtis Dishner, an algebra teacher at Daniel Boone High School.

The banquet will begin at 6 at Grace Meadows Farm located at 170 John France Road in Jonesborough. Along with the systemwide winners, Washington County Schools will be honoring all building-level Teachers of the Year candidates at this banquet. They are:

Pre K - Grade 4

Boones Creek Elementary Mishayla Hensley  Grade1 
Fall Branch Julia Moore  Kindergarten
Grandview  Cody Patterson  PreK-8 Physical Education
Gray  Kristen Hensley  Grade 3
Jonesborough Elementary Jerri Blanton  Grade 2
Lamar  Rhonda Cartwright  Kindergarten
Ridgeview  Alana Street Grade 3
South Central  Dr. Jill Leonard  Kindergarten
Sulphur Springs  Mary Beth Larimer  Grade 4
West View Shalina Willis Kindergarten

Grade 5 - Grade 8

Boones Creek Middle Amanda Milhorn Grade 6 Math
Fall Branch Amber Tate Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts
Grandview Sarah Ratliff Grade 7 Math
Gray Christine Lewis Grade 7 Math
Jonesborough Middle Stephanie Tolley Grade 5 Language Arts & Social Studies
Lamar Stephanie Gouge Grade 8 Language Arts
Ridgeview Jeff Gray Grades 7 & 8 Social Studies
South Central Chris Campbell Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts
Sulphur Springs Diana O’Neal Grades 5, 7, & 8 Science
West View Elizabeth Dulaney Grades 7 & 8 Language

Grade 9 – Grade 12

Daniel Boone Curtis Dishner Grades 11 & 12 Algebra
David Crockett Lauren Murr Grades 9 - 12 Chemistry

Washington County received monetary donations of $250.00 from the following businesses and community members to help offset the cost of the banquet:

LPI Inc., Wolfe Development, Eastman Credit Union, News and Neighbor, Bank of TN, Citizens Bank, Appalachian Federal Credit Union, Andrew Johnson Bank, Barnes Exterminating, First Bank and Trust, Mabe Properties, Joe Grandy, Ingles, and Southern Dwellings.

Washington County received donations in the form of services, goods, and venue from the following businesses and community members:

Foster’s Signs, Simms Pizzeria, and Tammy and Mayor Dan Eldridge.

These generous contributions allow for each Teacher of the Year candidate to attend the banquet with a guest.

Each contributor will be invited to attend the banquet and have the opportunity to address the attendees to express their appreciation for our educators and their efforts to positively impact the students of Washington County. In addition, two banners will be displayed recognizing each donor. At the conclusion of the banquet, the banners will be placed at Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School until next year’s banquet.

