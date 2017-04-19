Washington County Schools to honor Teachers of the Year at banquet

Each year the Tennessee Department of Education sponsors the Teacher of the Year Program. This program provides the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers as well as promote recognition, respect, and appreciation for teachers in schools throughout Tennessee.

Every school year, Teacher of the Year candidates are nominated at each Washington County school representing grades PreK-4, 5-8, and 9-12. These candidates are reviewed by the district level Teacher of the Year Committee and a system level Teacher of the Year is selected from each grade span.

The System Level Teachers of the Year for 2017-18 are:

— PreK-Grade 4: Alana Street, a self-contained third grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School.

— Grades 5–8: Stephanie Gouge, an eighth grade English/language arts teacher at Lamar Elementary School.

— Grades 9-12: Curtis Dishner, an algebra teacher at Daniel Boone High School.

The banquet will begin at 6 at Grace Meadows Farm located at 170 John France Road in Jonesborough. Along with the systemwide winners, Washington County Schools will be honoring all building-level Teachers of the Year candidates at this banquet. They are:

Pre K - Grade 4

Boones Creek Elementary Mishayla Hensley Grade1 Fall Branch Julia Moore Kindergarten Grandview Cody Patterson PreK-8 Physical Education Gray Kristen Hensley Grade 3 Jonesborough Elementary Jerri Blanton Grade 2 Lamar Rhonda Cartwright Kindergarten Ridgeview Alana Street Grade 3 South Central Dr. Jill Leonard Kindergarten Sulphur Springs Mary Beth Larimer Grade 4 West View Shalina Willis Kindergarten

Grade 5 - Grade 8

Boones Creek Middle Amanda Milhorn Grade 6 Math Fall Branch Amber Tate Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts Grandview Sarah Ratliff Grade 7 Math Gray Christine Lewis Grade 7 Math Jonesborough Middle Stephanie Tolley Grade 5 Language Arts & Social Studies Lamar Stephanie Gouge Grade 8 Language Arts Ridgeview Jeff Gray Grades 7 & 8 Social Studies South Central Chris Campbell Grades 7 & 8 Language Arts Sulphur Springs Diana O’Neal Grades 5, 7, & 8 Science West View Elizabeth Dulaney Grades 7 & 8 Language

Grade 9 – Grade 12

Daniel Boone Curtis Dishner Grades 11 & 12 Algebra David Crockett Lauren Murr Grades 9 - 12 Chemistry

Washington County received monetary donations of $250.00 from the following businesses and community members to help offset the cost of the banquet:

LPI Inc., Wolfe Development, Eastman Credit Union, News and Neighbor, Bank of TN, Citizens Bank, Appalachian Federal Credit Union, Andrew Johnson Bank, Barnes Exterminating, First Bank and Trust, Mabe Properties, Joe Grandy, Ingles, and Southern Dwellings.

Washington County received donations in the form of services, goods, and venue from the following businesses and community members:

Foster’s Signs, Simms Pizzeria, and Tammy and Mayor Dan Eldridge.

These generous contributions allow for each Teacher of the Year candidate to attend the banquet with a guest.

Each contributor will be invited to attend the banquet and have the opportunity to address the attendees to express their appreciation for our educators and their efforts to positively impact the students of Washington County. In addition, two banners will be displayed recognizing each donor. At the conclusion of the banquet, the banners will be placed at Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School until next year’s banquet.